Sione Vaki Describes 'Crazy Experience' Having Face Mask Fall Off
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki had a very unique experience against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cameras caught the rookie with his face mask completely ripped off, something not many people have seen before, including head coach Dan Campbell.
"At one point, his facemask gets ripped off, which I don't even know how that is possible," Campbell said after Detroit defeated the Chiefs, 24-23. "I mean, we are in the NFL. I mean, it was just laying on the ground."
Detroit's fourth-round draft pick shared his perspective of the mishap with reporters, after the team's training camp practice Wednesday afternoon.
"Some people were talking about one of the pieces had melted off, and I don't know, I guess I just hit the ground too hard," Vaki said. "But yea, that was a crazy experience. I didn't know, because I still had my mouthpiece in at the time, and it was connected to the face mask.
"I didn't know until they looked at me crazy in the huddle. I was just like, 'Oh, I was feeling the breeze a little extra, even though, you know, it is a face mask and it is open ended.' But I don't know, yeah, but it was crazy."
Detroit's talented rookie has made an impression on the coaching staff and his teammates all throughout his first training camp.
"The two minute drive at the end of the game, wow, that was huge," said Campbell. "He was making a play and he was tired and he keeps going and keeps pushing himself through it. You felt growth from him."