The return to health of Detroit Lions franchise passer Matthew Stafford has supporters, coaches, and NFL analysts expecting big things for the veteran signal-caller.

"We want to be a great offense and the first step to it is making sure everyone is on the same page pulling in the same direction," Stafford said during a Zoom video conference. "I think we've got that. Hopefully we can continue to grow and get better in year two."

Heading into his second season working with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has Detroit's franchise quarterback hoping the offense has an edge.

"It doesn't hurt to be in a second year of an offense and not try to learn something new and try to be a rookie quarterback or second-year guy coming in," Stafford said.

"Definitely, I feel like it's a positive for us as a team and for myself. When I get out there and throw with those guys, when I get chances to work with them I feel like I can teach them as good as our coaches can on what we're looking for and what they need to do. That's an advantage for us. Now let's just hope that shows up on Sundays."

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated even expressed his comfort level 'buying stock' in Stafford at this point in time.

As Breer explains,

"This will be Year 2 for him in Darrell Bevell’s offense, after a pretty promising start last year in the scheme -- through eight games, Stafford had thrown 19 touchdowns against just five picks, was maintaining a career-best 106.0 passer rating and was on pace for 5,000 passing yards. Plus, Kenny Golladay, T.J. Hockenson and Kerryon Johnson are all a year older, and D’Andre Swift is getting added to the mix, with a promising line in place."

Assuming Stafford remains healthy for an entire 16-game campaign, he likely has never had a better opportunity to showcase his true skill set.

To read Breer's complete The MMQB column, click here.

