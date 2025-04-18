Why Lions Selected Donovan Ezeiruaku in Latest OnSI Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions could benefit greatly from finding EDGE help in what is an overall deep class of players at the position.
Detroit has the 28th overall selection in the first round, and could be looking to add one of the top talents in the class. Among that group is Donovan Ezeiruaku, a standout at Boston College who notched 16.5 sacks last season for the Eagles.
Ezeiruaku's proven production is appealing, and his overall skill set could make him the ideal fit for the team with its first-round selection. In the latest OnSI mock draft, with publishers picking on behalf of each of their teams, the Lions selected Ezeiruaku.
"The Lions find their answer opposite of Aidan Hutchinson in a player that recorded 16.5 sacks for a talented Boston College squad," wrote John Maakaron. "His speed off the end will give opposing offensive lineman challenges early in his NFL career."
The defender was outstanding in his final year with the Eagles, notching 21 tackles for loss and 80 total combined tackles. He earned a 90.0 overall defensive grade via Pro Football Focus with 60 total pressures, earning All-American honors as a result.
Detroit has one of the league's top young players at the position in Aidan Hutchinson, so adding another talent to play opposite him could give the Lions one of the most formidable pass-rush duos.
While rushing the passer is his top skill, he has demonstrated on tape a nuanced ability to defend the run. As a result, he should be able to offer more than simply being a designated pass-rusher and could help out on base downs.
If the Lions were to draft Ezeiruaku, they would be gaining an ideal complement to Hutchinson who has the potential to blossom into a standout with some extra development.