2025 Schedule: Every Network Wants Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions appear to be one of the NFL's top choices for primetime games once again.
In 2024, the Lions appeared in six primetime games along with their annual nationally televised contest on Thanksgiving. After displaying strong ratings in these games, it's clear that the national appeal of Dan Campbell's team has made them a commodity for national time slots.
Ahead of the 2025 schedule release on Wednesday, ESPN Monday Night Football play-by-play broadcaster Joe Buck hinted that the Lions could be among the teams featured multiple times in games he covers this season.
Buck, who was appearing on Good Morning America alongside broadcast partner Troy Aikman, credited the Lions for their franchise turnaround over the last three seasons and indicated that every network is clamoring to broadcast their games.
“You’re gonna see the Cowboys and you’re gonna see the Chiefs and you’re gonna see the Lions. All of a sudden, every network wants the Lions," Buck said. "To their credit, they’ve turned it around. Him and I used to do Thanksgiving in Detroit every other year, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, we’re in Detroit.’ Now, it’s, ‘Oh my God! We’re in Detroit, we get to watch the Lions!’ You're gonna see them. Those are the three teams you'll see maybe a couple of times, we're hopeful."
Last season, the Lions made two appearances on Monday Night Football. They defeated the Seattle Seahawks 42-29 in Week 4, and traveled to San Francisco to knock off the 49ers in an NFC Championship rematch in Week 17.
The Lions were the NFL's most watched team in 2024 during the regular season, averaging 22.6 million viewers according to Sportico. Detroit's Thanksgiving win over the Chicago Bears had 37.5 million viewers, which made it the highest-watched early Thanksgiving game on record.
Like the rest of the NFL, the Lions will learn their 2025 schedule in full on Wednesday at 8 p.m. when the NFL unveils the entire schedule.