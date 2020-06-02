3 Bold Detroit Lions Predictions

It's time to make some bold predictions about the Detroit Lions.

When NFL analysts and writers researched what the Detroit Lions divisional opponents accomplished this offseason, there becomes increased hope Detroit is actually not that far off from having a successful 2020 campaign.

"The Detroit Lions should be the most improved team in the NFC North this fall, if for no other reason than they have a healthy quarterback again," writes Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Birkett explains, "Matthew Stafford's back injury cost the Lions wins in 2019, but it also afforded the team an opportunity to add high-end talent to its roster that no other team in the division can match."

The Bears, Vikings and Packers did not make many impactful off the charts signings that drastically sets them apart from the Lions.

"There weren't any game-changing free-agent signings in the division this offseason. The Chicago Bears game 30-year old pass rusher Robert Quinn the biggest contract, while the Minnesota Vikings added likely just one starter," Birkett wrote.

Here are three bold predictions for the upcoming 2020 Lions season.

1.) Matt Patricia will win NFL Coach of the Year

If ever there was a time that Matt Patricia needed to prove he belonged in the league as a coach, this is the season to show what he can accomplish.

Patricia has more of his players, a returning Matthew Stafford and a revamped defense.

The drastic turnaround of the Lions this season will garner national attention.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

2.) Matthew Stafford leads Detroit to it's first playoff victory since 1991.

A healthy Matthew Stafford will be looking to finally silence his critics in 2020.

After missing half of the 2019 season due to injury, a rejuvenated Stafford will lead Detroit to the playoffs and will play a major role in Detroit's first playoff victory since 1991.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

3.) Jeff Okudah will lead the NFL in interceptions

If Okudah can hit the ground running, his NFL career can produce plenty of interceptions and pass breakups.

In his rookie season, Detroit's pass rush will improve and Okudah will be the main beneficiary.

Look for Okudah to become a ballhawk early and to establish his presence as early as the first contest against the Chicago Bears.

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

