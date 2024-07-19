Alex Anzalone: Not a Great Day to Travel to Detroit
A massive IT outage that swept across the world Friday has caused thousands of flight cancellations and corrupted computer systems across a variety of industries.
For the Detroit Lions, rookies are set to travel to Detroit to officially report to training camp Saturday.
Veterans are officially required to report on Tuesday, July 23 at the team's Allen Park practice facility.
Among those who are experiencing travel issues are veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone, who took to social media to reveal, "Welp, this wasn't a great day to travel to Detroit with the family. Back to the drawing board."
"Some systems can be fixed and back up and running immediately -- but for others it "could be hours, could be a bit longer" before everything is back up and running, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz told CNBC, via ABC News. "For some customers, it will take more than rebooting systems to work through fixes.
"CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website."
The first camp practice open to the media is Wednesday, July 24.
