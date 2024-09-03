Alex Anzalone Tired of Trying to Tackle David Montgomery
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone has felt a sense of relief with training camp coming to an end.
While one of the defense's main leaders is ready to go for the regular season, he will not miss one specific aspect of the team's intrasquad work for the last month. Part of his responsibility has been to stop Detroit's potent run game, which includes the physical David Montgomery.
With the Lions set to begin the regular season against the Los Angeles Rams this week, Anzalone expressed that he won't miss going up against Montgomery everyday like he did in training camp.
"I'll say this, I'm happy training camp is over just for that reason. We go live in training camp here in practice, and I'm tired of tackling him and attempting to tackle him too," Anzalone said. "He's one of the running backs that I have -- going against him for years and then seeing him in person and practice on my team. How he works and how he competes, I'm excited for him I'd put it that way. I'm excited for him, and I expect him to have a good year."
How defense has improved
The Lions have invested heavily in their defense leading up to the start of the year. By adding Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold and DJ Reader among others, Detroit's defense has a vast array of new talent.
As a result, the Lions are projected to be much improved against the pass, an area where they finished near the bottom of the league a year ago.
"I think obviously we know that assets were contributed, as far as some DBs and some D-linemen," Anzalone explained. "I feel like the best way I explain it is that we're much more squared away just top down, from defensive coaching staff to the bottom of the defense. It's a good feeling going into the season and yeah, that's the best way to describe it."
For Anzalone specifically, he is looking to bounce back from the first season in his Lions tenure where he did not create any turnovers. As a result, he's looking to be more of a play maker within Aaron Glenn's scheme.
Glenn's philosophy is built around taking the ball away, and the recently elected captain is devoted to doing his part in that area.
"Last year was the first year I didn't have any turnovers, so I feel like that's definitely been a focus for me personally and the defense as a whole," Anzalone said. "Just that playmaker, playmaking ability. That's really it."
The Lions' linebacking corps as a whole will be improved in 2024. While the same faces, such as Anzalone, Derrick Barnes and Jack Campbell, all return, they are expected to take another leap with an additional year of experience.
The recently elected captain specifically named Barnes as a potential breakout candidate for the upcoming campaign.
"I think in more ways than you think. Especially Derrick, his ability to do certain things not a lot of linebackers across the league can do," Anzalone explained. "He should put himself and our team in a great position going forward. I'm excited for both of them, they've put in the work and they're really good players, and really good people too.