Alim McNeill Misses Sunday Practice
The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field Sunday to prepare for the second of three preseason contests. Leading up to Saturday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, coach Dan Campbell provided injury updates on a number of players.
Antoine Green and Hendon Hooker both suffered concussions in Thursday's preseason loss and did not practice Sunday. Their statuses for the second preseason game are uncertain.
Other players who did not participate in practice included Daurice Fountain, Sam LaPorta, Taylor Decker, Kevin Zeitler, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, James Houston, Malik Jefferson, Malcolm Rodriguez and Morice Norris.
LaPorta remains out after missing practices last week, while Rodriguez and Zeitler missed Tuesday's practice. Decker, McNeill, Fountain, Houston and Jefferson are new non-participants, while Norris sat out after Campbell revealed he was dealing with a hamstring injury following Thursday's game.
Onwuzurike told reporters after practice that he was dealing with an injury to his knee but that he anticipates practicing Monday.
“Just a day off," Onwuzurike said. "I messed up my knee a little bit but I'm all good. I'll be back out tomorrow.”
Rookie offensive lineman Christian Mahogany is back at the team facility. Currently on the Non-Football Illness list, the Boston College product had been away from the team the last three weeks with an illness.
He did not practice Sunday and likely won't the rest of the week as he gets acclimated to the team and gets back into shape.
"He's in the building. I don't see him practicing this week but he's here and we're gonna get him going, start working him, getting his body right," Campbell said. "Get him back there with (Director of Sports Performance) Mike Clark and Fisch (Director of Player Health and Performance Brett Fischer) and those guys and just start getting him back in shape. He'll be in meetings and then once we feel like he's in a good place physically, we'll probably see where it's at there."