Terrion Arnold Reportedly Coin Flip Away From Joining Las Vegas Raiders
The Detroit Lions were thrilled when Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold was available for them to trade up and acquire in the first round of the NFL Draft.
However, Arnold recently revealed that he almost was off the board much earlier.
Speaking on 'The Next Round,' Arnold revealed that the Las Vegas Raiders informed him that they nearly selected him with the 13th overall selection. The cornerback said the team called him after the event and told him they conducted a coin flip to decide whether to select him or Brock Bowers, who was their eventual selection.
"Actually, the Raiders coach, they called me after the Draft," Arnold said. "They were like, 'We had a coin toss between you and Brock Bowers, and landed on him.' I was like, 'Oh wow.' After the Raiders passed, (the Lions) said, 'Okay, we've got to get up there before Jacksonville.' They were trying to trade up to 15, 16 to get me. It's just one of those things where you go where you're wanted. That right there, that fit and as far as how the fans are, schemes that they run, even just being around guys like (former Alabama teammates) Jamo (Jameson Williams), Jahmyr (Gibbs) and especially Brian (Branch), it was a dream come true for me."
As one of the top defenders in the Draft class, it was viewed as unlikely that the Lions would be able to acquire him. They entered the Draft with the 29th overall pick, which was far out of the expected range.
However, with the Raiders passing on him, it became more likely that the team could acquire him. The fit is a strong one, and they were able to eventually able to land a deal after Arnold slid past the 20th overall pick.
Each of the first 14 picks in the Draft were offensive players, and the first cornerback didn't come off the board until the 22nd overall pick when Philadelphia selected Quinyon Mitchell.
Ultimately, the Lions were able to move up five picks and get ahead of division rival Green Bay to selected their desired player.
"I went on a visit there and honestly, they told me, 'You're one of those guys we'd have to trade up to get. Our paths may cross, but we don't think we'll be able to get you,'" Arnold said. "My agent Nicole (Lynn), she did a very great job. She actually texted them that following morning and said, 'Hey you know it's a heavy O-line, receiver, quarterback heavy offensive draft class. Y'all might have a chance.' And then just going back to them, they knew that the Raiders, it was a possiblity that they took me."