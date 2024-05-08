All Lions

Where Lions' UDFA Signings Rank in NFL

Exploring how Lions UDFAs rank among other NFL teams.

John Maakaron

Nov 11, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1).
The Detroit Lions supplemented their six-player Draft class with a slew of undrafted free agents in the days following the 2024 NFL Draft.

General manager Brad Holmes went to work quickly to find players worthy of competing for a roster spot on this year's team, landing on double-digit additions ahead of the start of rookie minicamp this week.

Among them are Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams, Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers, Florida center Kingsley Eguakun and BYU tight end Isaac Rex.

Though the group is deep, it did not draw high reviews from FantasyPros, which ranked all 32 teams' UDFA classes. Amongst the crop, the Lions ranked 22nd.

"The Lions followed up an outstanding draft – which earned one of my two yearly A+ grades – with a more modest showing in the UDFA bargain bin," wrote Thor Nystrom. "They did, however, add four prospects to keep an eye on in LB Steele Chambers, WR Isaiah Williams, TE Isaac Rex, and C Kingsley Eguakun."

FantasyPros rated Chambers the highest of Detroit's UDFA class, followed by Williams, Rex, Eguakun, defensive end Nate Lynn and wide receiver Jalon Calhoun. The Lions have also added several minicamp tryout players, such as quarterbacks Cade Peterson and Theo Day and running back Michael Herzog.

The Lions brought this group of undrafted free agents in along with their six draft picks -- cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, offensive linemen Giovanni Manu and Christian Mahogany, running back Sione Vaki and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.

The Lions will host rookie minicamp May 10-12, which will be the Lions' first opportunity to see their rookie class in action.

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!