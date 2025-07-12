All-NFC North Team: Joseph Beats McKinney for Top Spot
No NFL team can boast the safety tandem that the Detroit Lions have.
Together, Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch give the Lions the league's best duo of safeties. Both players are experts at taking the ball away, and each can also impact the game against the run.
While the duo in itself is tops in the division, Green Bay's Xavier McKinney made a bid to take the top spot on this year's All-NFC North team after a strong season in 2024. McKinney finished one interception behind Joseph for the league lead with eight.
In the All-NFC North team voting this year, the two players were separated by just two total points.
Here is a breakdown of the top-three vote-getters at the safety position, with input from team publishers across the division. Minnesota's Josh Metellus finished fourth, while Chicago's Kevin Byard finished fifth.
3.) Brian Branch
While Kerby Joseph's main trait is his ability to take the ball away, Brian Branch has brought a unique versatility that makes him the ultimate weapon for Detroit's defense. In just two seasons, he has shown that he is capable of handling many different roles for the group. He began his career as the team's nickel cornerback as a rookie, but transitioned to safety full-time last season and the move paid dividends for Detroit's defense.
Branch does have some ball-hawking instincts, and is a sure tackler. This blend of skills gives him the opportunity to impact the game in a number of ways, be it with a big hit or an interception. The crafty defender, who shows plenty of physicality and finesse, has quickly risen into one of the game's best young players. — John Maakaron, Lions OnSI.
2.) Xavier McKinney
Xavier McKinney is so good that he changed the fortunes of two defenses. A second-round pick by the Giants in 2020, McKinney had three interceptions in 2023 to help New York finish tied for first in takeaways and tied for third interceptions.
After signing a four-year, $67 million contract with the Packers, McKinney intercepted eight passes. The Packers soared from 23rd in takeaways and 31st in interceptions to third in interceptions and fourth in takeaways while the Giants crashed and burned to 31st in interceptions and 28th in takeaways.
McKinney was sensational in every way en route to first-team All-Pro honors. In 2023, Green Bay’s starting safeties entering the playoffs had zero interceptions during the regular season. McKinney’s eight were the most by a Packers defender since Charles Woodson had nine in 2009.
He wasn’t just a ballhawk. He was an eraser on the back end who prevented big plays. He was an excellent tackler, no different than the rest of his career. He led in the locker room, with his position group including three rookie draft picks. He was practically an extension of defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley on the field.
McKinney’s goal isn’t to be an All-Pro. It’s to be a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Maybe he’s on his way: Over the last four seasons, McKinney is the only player with at least 325 tackles, 15 interceptions and 35 passes defensed. He is No. 1 among safeties with 37 PBUs and tied for third overall with 16 interceptions. — Bill Huber, Packers OnSI.
1.) Kerby Joseph
Kerby Joseph has quickly become one of the most consistent ball-hawks in the league. After beginning his rookie season in 2022 as a backup, an injury thrust him into action and he hasn't looked back. Joseph had four interceptions in each of his first two seasons, then broke out last season with a league-best nine. He was a force in the secondary, making life difficult for opposing quarterbacks.
After earning All-Pro honors for the first time in 2024, Joseph signed a four-year contract extension that will make him the highest-paid player at the position. It's well-earned, as he has shown plenty of growth in his short time in Detroit. Along with all the improvements in his coverage, he also dropped his missed tackle percentage from 15.0 percent in 2023 to 6.3 percent in 2024. — John Maakaron, Lions OnSI.