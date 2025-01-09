Amik Robertson: 'Super Bowl or Bust' for Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson became a star to a national audience with his performance working in man coverage against one of the NFL's best wide receivers in Justin Jefferson.
In working against the All-Pro wideout, Robertson showed off the physicality that endeared him to the Lions during free agency and has allowed him to succeed within a scheme centered around winning 1-on-1 matchups in the secondary.
At 15-2, Robertson and the Lions are currently enjoying a first-round bye in the playoffs. They will learn their opponent this weekend for the Divisional Round, and will begin their journey toward what they hope will be a berth in the Super Bowl next week.
Robertson emphasized that the Lions are built for a Super Bowl run this postseason, and noted that Campbell has stressed the perspective of operating on limited time to the locker room.
“Because it’s time, and the mindset we’ve got. It’s Super Bowl or bust, it’s Super Bowl or bust. And Dan (Campbell) says it all the time, ‘If you knew you were on limited time, what would you do?' Think about it. We’re all on limited time. If you knew you were only guaranteed, what, two or three games left, how would you play? That answers your question.”
Robertson is in the first year of a two-year contract signed this past offseason. After being drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders, he was not re-signed after his contract expired. The Lions had expressed interest in the veteran defensive back, but traded for Carlton Davis on the first day of free agency.
That night, Robertson said a prayer for his future and held out hope that the Lions would reach back out. The following day, Robertson heard from his agent that the Lions had reached out. His response? Get the deal done.
“I just felt like I needed to be here. The mentality, where they come from, how they’re able to build each other up," Robertson said. "The whole team, they’re out there flying around. I just felt like I fit right into the style of play. I feel like I’ve been doing it so far this year. So I feel like I made a great decision.”
The latest Lone Wolves podcast explores Robertson's path from a high school injury to Louisiana Tech and being selected in the 2020 Draft by the Raiders. He also explains why this Lions team is not settling for anything less than the Lombardi Trophy, the impact that his grandfather had on his development as a player and a person and much more.
