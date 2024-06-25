Amik Robertson Film Review: Physical CB Fits Lions' Style Perfect
The Detroit Lions' revamped secondary is one of the biggest storylines surrounding the team ahead of the 2024 season.
While the trade for Carlton Davis and the selections of Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw were the headline moves, the team also made a savvy addition in the form of veteran cornerback Amik Robertson in free agency.
Robertson comes to the Lions after four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he earned the reputation of being a versatile, hard-hitting defender despite having a smaller frame. His tenacity and awareness will fit nicely within coordinator Aaron Glenn's defense.
Here is a review of Robertson's 2023 film with the Raiders, with analysis on his coverage and tackling skills.
Coverage
Despite his smaller frame, Robertson is able to mix it up against bigger wide receivers playing either in the slot or on the boundary.
He had two interceptions last season, one of which was a crucial moment against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. With the Packers driving in an effort to win the game, Robertson iced the game with an interception in the end zone.
Initially, Robertson takes a hard step toward a short route that puts him at a disadvantage in covering Christian Watson. With no safety help over the top, Robertson has to recover in a hurry. He bounces back quickly and is able to make an impressive play on the ball and record the interception.
His second interception was another deep ball, this time against the New York Giants. He backpedals to create leverage on the snap and does a good job of staying near the top of the route as his assignment runs a post.
Robertson tracks the ball well, an underrated characteristic of a good defensive back. Because he's able to stay on the path with the ball, he puts himself in a position to make a play on the ultimately underthrown pass.
He secures the interception and then demonstrates good awareness by getting up and returning the interception. Robertson gets 40 yards on the return before going to the turf.
The UNLV product finished the year with a 65.8 coverage grade via Pro Football Focus and allowed an opposing passer rating of 85.7.
Physicality
Robertson is undersized to play the boundary corner, as his 5-foot-9 frame leaves him at a disadvantage against top wide receivers. However, he plays with an edge that allows him to overcome that shortcoming.
In addition to his skills with the ball in the air, Robertson is unafraid to attack and use his physicality to break up a pass or make a tackle. The ability to finish plays in the open field is a desired characteristic for Glenn's defense, and the defender fits that mold ideally.
Against the Giants, Robertson showcased his physicality on a fourth down pass breakup. Lined up at the top of the screen, he drops into his zone on the snap. Initially, he is at a disadvantage on the crossing route coming into his direction.
Because he dropped so deep into his zone, the wide receiver appears open. However, he closes in a hurry and delivers a blow that forces the pass to fall incomplete.
Physicality isn't just about big hits, though. There's an element of discipline that is required to be a sound tackler, particularly in the open field. With ball carriers being so shifty, it's easy for defenders to lunge at the first move and ultimately miss.
Robertson, however, demonstrates the necessary skill on this rep against the Chiefs late in the year. In a game the Raiders would ultimately steal from the eventual champions, he makes a key open field tackle on Isiah Pacheco.
Patrick Mahomes throws the ball out into the flat to Pacheco, who is one of the league's more elusive runners as well as a solid pass-catcher out of the backfield. However, Robertson remains fundamentally sound and makes the open-field tackle on Pacheco.