Analysts Grade Lions 'Outside The Box' 2025 Draft
Here is a collection of analysis and grades from pundits across the NFL for the Detroit Lions' seven-player class in the 2025 NFL draft.
Sports Illustrated
Grade: B-
"The Lions didn’t care about value or best player available, and went with their successful formula of adding mean dudes to the trenches. Williams might have been a reach in the first round, but he was regarded as the best run stopper in this class. Ratledge is another physical player, one who could compete for the opening at right guard. Taking TeSlaa on Day 2 was a surprise, but he has the size and athleticism to possibly give Jared Goff another versatile weapon. Once again, the Lions thought outside the box and went away from what the draft boards were saying on the internet."
ESPN
Grade: C+
"I had the Lions taking an edge rusher in Round 1 in all four of those mock drafts I mentioned. Twice it was James Pearce Jr., then it was Oluwafemi Oladejo, and finally it was Donovan Ezeiruaku. Part of that is because of the value -- there are really solid pass rushers to be had late in Round 1, where Detroit was poised to make its first pick. Part of that is because it's a severe need for this roster. Aidan Hutchinson led the Lions in sacks last season, racking up 7.5, doing so in just five games. When he broke his leg in mid-October, the pass rush struggled the rest of the season; no other player had more than Za'Darius Smith's four sacks.
The lone edge rusher selected by Detroit was Ahmed Hassanein in Round 6. He's productive, with 22 sacks, 97 pressures and 33.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. He's just touching the surface of what he can be. It's just not the splash I was expecting.
Detroit's most questionable move, though, was trading up from No. 102 to No. 70 to take receiver Isaac TeSlaa. Good player, but he was ranked No. 149 overall on my board. I count 12 receivers ranked above him who were still available -- and nine of them still would have been there at the Lions' original slot. To make the aggressive move up the board, Detroit forked over two 2026 third-rounders."
NFL.com
Grade: B
"The Lions chose to take the talented Williams over an edge rusher, offensive lineman or receiver in Round 1. Time will tell as to whether they found value in hard-nosed guard Ratledge in Round 2 and receiver TeSlaa in Round 3, with the latter player secured via an unusual trade in which Detroit moved up in the round by shipping Jacksonville a pair of 2026 Day 2 picks, getting a sixth-rounder this year and next year in return. Frazier adds competition behind Ratledge and on the interior offensive line, probably becoming a starter in 2026. The Lions finally landed a fiery, competitive pass rusher (Round 6's Hassanein) and an athletic, hard-hitting safety (Jackson). Lovett can help TeSlaa add depth to a thin receiving corps."
Washington Post
Grade: C-
"Taking defensive tackle Tyleik Williams late in the first round was a bit too soon for him. The Lions did better with second-round guard Tate Ratledge and third-round wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa."
USA Today
Grade: B
"It’s gotten to a point where GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell are almost above reproach as it pertains to their roster-building acumen. Did DT Tyleik Williams seem like a bit of a reach at the end of Round 1? Maybe … but you tell Holmes and Campbell they’re wrong. Second-round G Tate Ratledge seems made to order for this culture while patching a hole."
CBS Sports
Grade: B
"Every Lions draft seemingly gets a giant Dan Campbell stamp of approval every year. Williams in Round 1 was much earlier than I'd pick a run-stuffing nose tackle. The Lions did need more beef up front. Ratledge and Frazier are nasty, athletic guards, and TeSlaa makes the middle of the field even more dangerous when facing the Lions. He's a big slot with serious vertical juice who catches everything. Hassanein was a sneaky-good add late because of his burst and bend around the corner. I would've liked to see the Lions address defensive end earlier, though — Aidan Hutchinson still needs help!"
Yahoo! Sports
Grade: B
"It was a very “eat your vegetables” draft for the Lions. Four linemen and a big, athletic wide receiver to develop in Isaac TeSlaa. Tyleik Williams and Alim McNeill are going to be an incredibly imposing duo for teams to try and block on the interior and Tate Ratledge gives Detroit a potential starting guard to develop. These guys might not be the sexiest players to add, but this team has consistently shown the value of good trench play and the Lions tried to keep it strong with this draft."
Associated Press
Grade: B-
"DT Tyleik Williams is a massive run defender taken higher than expected. G Tate Ratledge will upgrade the run game. Traded up to get WR Isaac TeSlaa, who gives Jared Goff a big target in the slot. G Miles Frazier fits offense nicely. Edge Ahmed Hassanein has strong sleeper potential in the sixth round."
Pro Football Focus
Grade: B-