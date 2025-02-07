Lions 2024 Review: Are Changes Coming to Offensive Line?
The Detroit Lions' offensive line continues to be one of the league's best.
Position coach Hank Fraley's group has a group headlined by stars and supplemented by core pieces, creating an extremely well-rounded unit. With four of the five starters under contract next year, the group has a solid foundation heading into 2025.
Yet, there remain questions about what the group will look like in full when next season kicks off.
Here's a review of the performance of the Lions' offensive line in 2024.
Reason for hope
The Lions' offensive line is headlined by a two-time All-Pro at right tackle and one of the game's best centers. With Penei Sewell and Frank Ragnow leading the charge, the offensive line is in incredibly good hands.
Sewell allowed 29 pressures per Pro Football Focus across the regular and postseason, conceding just one sack in Week 17. He was one of the league's most efficient tackles in pass protection, and his athleticism allows him to deliver crushing blocks downfield in the run game. He finished second amongst tackles with a PFF run blocking grade of 91.5, behind only Philadelphia's Jordan Mailata.
Ragnow, meanwhile, is one of the game's toughest players and carries that tenacity particularly in the run game. He is excellent in making pre-snap reads and calls, and is as reliable as they come.
Taylor Decker took some lumps, but was overall steady in protecting Jared Goff's blindside as the left tackle. Signing Kevin Zeitler was a massive win, as he adapted to the scheme and was able to play at a high level for a majority of the season, especially as a run blocker.
Though Graham Glasgow struggled for long stretches, there's optimism that he can return to his form from the 2023 season moving forward. If he can't, 2024 sixth-round pick Christian Mahogany showed plenty of flashes of success in his opportunities to suggest that he is capable of handling a bigger role.
Mahogany and Dan Skipper proved to be solid depth pieces. Skipper was utilized plenty as the team's sixth offensive lineman in jumbo packages, and even caught a touchdown against the Bills.
Reason for worry
Age is beginning to catch up to the group, as three of the team's five starters last season are over the age of 30, and Ragnow will be 29 next season. As a result, replenishing the group with reliable young depth is important.
Glasgow had a career-low 49.8 pass blocking grade in 2024, and his run blocking grade of 60.1 was the lowest since his rookie season. He signed a three-year extension prior to last season, so there's pressure on him to return to form quickly.
There could also be a shake-up at guard coming if Zeitler is not re-signed. This could force the Lions to turn to Mahogany, who beat out Kayode Awosika for the backup guard role. Though he was solid in his chances, putting forth a consistent effort over the course of an entire season is tough for any young player.
If Zeitler departs and Glasgow does not return to form, the Lions will have to reshuffle up front and this could force them to seek out depth options in free agency.
Decker missed three games with injury, and Ragnow has been dealing with nagging injuries for multiple seasons. Though both are among the toughest and most durable players at their positions, handling the wear and tear will require some management.
Colby Sorsdal, who was expected to compete to be a depth piece, was a healthy scratch for all but one game. Gio Manu did not appear in a game in his rookie campaign, and it remains to be seen how well the physically gifted lineman will adjust to the NFL after playing in Canada collegiately.
Bottom line, injuries have been a factor at this position in years past due to the physical toll that playing in the trenches can have on a player. The Lions must be stocked in this group in anticipation for whatever may come their way.
Biggest question
Who starts at guard in Week 1 next season? If Zeitler returns, he and Glasgow are the easy options. However, the Lions welcome competition and as a result players such as Mahogany and Awosika will be given opportunities to win jobs.
Should Zeitler depart, Mahogany's performance at the end of last year should make him first on the pecking order. He missed all of training camp in his rookie year while battling mono, and having a full offseason should allow him to grow and develop. There should be optimism about the way he finished the year, and he could wind up being a big piece.
Glasgow is one to watch, as a return to form opens up plenty of options. He can play any of the three interior spots, which gives the Lions options if injuries arise. However, if he doesn't find his groove then Detroit could have battles at both guard spots.
Netane Muti is also an intriguing player worth keeping an eye on. He had impressed in the offseason before suffering a season-ending injury early in training camp. The Lions have already re-signed him, and the organization seems to have liked what they saw from him.
Free agents
Kevin Zeitler (Unrestricted free agent)
Dan Skipper (Unrestricted free agent)
Kayode Awosika (Restricted free agent)
Michael Niese (Exclusive rights free agent)
Connor Galvin (Exclusive rights free agent)