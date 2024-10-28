Crazy Numbers From Lions Dynamic Win Against Titans
The Detroit Lions had a wealth of success and put up big numbers against the Tennessee Titans in a 52-14 win in Week 8.
In the process, the Lions had several big moments and historic totals that punctuated Sunday's effort. Here's a look at Sunday's win by the numbers, with a view of just how historic the recent stretch of play has been for the Lions.
2
There are only two other quarterbacks to achieve a feat that Goff accomplished in Sunday's win. He became the third quarterback in NFL history with a passer rating of 125 or higher with a minimum of 15 pass attempts per game. The other two to do so are Russell Wilson in 2015 and Ryan Tannehill in 2019.
5
Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs became the fourth player in NFL history to average five yards per carry on a minimum 10 attempts in six-straight games. He averaged 11.5 yards on 11 carries Sunday in an effort that was highlighted by a 70-yard touchdown.
38
Lions wide receiver and punt returner Kalif Raymond averaged 38 yards per return on his five punt returns, which is the highest average by a returner with at least five punt returns in a single game since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger.
Raymond's 190 return yards was 17 off the NFL single game record, which was set by LeRoy Irvin who had 207 in a game against the Atlanta Falcons in 1981.
52
The Lions' 52 points nearly reached a franchise record for points in a game. However, the single-game record remains 55, which was set in 1997 against the Chicago Bears.
60
For as good as the Lions' offense was on Sunday, its punter also made some history. Jack Fox became the only player in NFL history to average at least 60 gross yards per punt and 55 net yards per punt in a single game with at least five punt attempts.
Fox's 61.0 gross average in Sunday's game is the fourth-highest in a single game in league history, and his 56.2 net average ranks second.
61
The Lions netted just 61 passing yards in total in Sunday's game. Goff was 12-of-15 for 85 yards and three touchdowns, and David Montgomery and Hendon Hooker combined for nine yards, but a total of four sacks for 33 yards brought the net total to just 61 yards.
83.0
Jared Goff set an NFL record for highest completion percentage over a five-game span with an 83.0 percent rate. His 146.5 passer rating during that time frame also ranks first.
90
Since 1941, only two other teams have produced a 90-yard punt return and a 70-yard kickoff return in the same game. The Lions did so with a 90-yard punt return by Kalif Raymond and a 72-yard kickoff return by Khalil Dorsey.
110.0
Goff became the first player in NFL history to throw two or more touchdowns, complete at least 72 percent of his passes and post a passer rating of 110.0 or more in five straight games with his performance on Sunday.
149.8
Goff completed 80 percent of his pass in three games in October, threw for 680 yards and eight touchdowns and amassed a passer rating of 149.8 over that stretch. That passer rating is the highest in league history in the month of October.
188
The Titans outgained the Lions by 188 yards in Sunday's game, including a 258-61 advantage in the passing department. Tennessee averaged 5.9 yards per play to Detroit's 4.8 and had 23 first downs to the Lions' 17.
However, the two areas where the Lions held distinct advantages in the game were in takeaways and in return yards. The Lions had four takeaways to Tennessee's zero, and had 262 return yards to the Titans' 53.
1941
The Lions accomplished a feat that no other team has done since 1941 when they scored 50 points despite totaling less than 225 yards of total offense. They were helped by four takeaways on defense and a series of big returns from Raymond and Dorsey.