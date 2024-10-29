'Wasting Energy': Campbell Downplays Imminent Trade Rumors
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell raised eyebrows with his comments during a press conference Monday. On the day after his team defeated the Tennessee Titans 52-14, he was asked about the potential of an imminent trade.
Campbell quipped that there could be, then said so again when asked about it again. The second time, he was jumping up and down. Naturally, it was a hot topic of conversation on social media.
However, Campbell clarified that he did not mean anything by his comments on Monday during his weekly radio appearance.
"Yeah, well, no. (Detroit Free Press beat writer) Dave (Birkett) asked me a question and I answer it, and then he wouldn't take that answer," Campbell said. "So I just jumped up and down with the same answer. That's literally all that was. Yeah, you guys are wasting energy."
Campbell once again reiterated that the Lions are searching for the right fit in a potential trade and that general manager Brad Holmes continues to scour the market of available players.
The team must make a decision on a move by next week, as the trade deadline is set for Nov. 5.
Campbell and Holmes have traditionally prioritized cultural fit amongst other qualities of a player throughout their time together in Detroit. As a result, any move they make will be for a player the believe fits within the building.
"Yeah, look, we're honestly still looking into it. It's not like this is stopped," Campbell explained. "Don't forget, some of these really good players, or players that you think can help, if they're good, most teams won't let them go. And so we're working through all that. Brad s doing a great job and this continues. Look, maybe it happens, maybe it doesn't. I don't know. I honestly don't know. I feel like it changes every day. We'll just take it as it comes, and like I like to play, this is the squad. This is the squad we're going to get ready to play every week."