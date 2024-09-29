Notebook: Johnson Wants to Race Goff, Seahawks Injury Nightmare
Detroit Lions Jared Goff has been able to effectively use his legs at calculated moments to help the offense.
Nobody is going to compare the veteran quarterback to Lamar Jackson, but the 29-year-old certainly celebrated the first down rush he secured against the Arizona Cardinals, which helped seal the victory.
“I’ve been hiding it for eight years and now in my ninth I’ve decided to pull it out," Goff said. "“Yeah, I think so. I think just speed in general, if you don’t run, you’ll lose it. I’m not getting any younger and as time goes on, you’re fighting that battle of making sure you’re still running, especially as a quarterback, running and actively running and doing it in the offseason, doing it in-season because at practice I really don’t, so I have to actively put myself into some drills that make me run and get those fibers and those fast-twitch muscles going, as many as I have.”
Goff indicated he must pick and choose wisely when he decides to leave the pocket, as defenders can pretty easily track him down.
"No, we do joke about it, but I do think if I can get one a game, one first down with my legs a game, maybe it’s two, that’s kind of a big thing for us on third down if I can scramble and pick one up," Goff said. "I’ve gotten one in the first three games, so I try to do that every game, find a way to get one. It certainly helps us.”
Ben Johnson, when asked about his leader under center, publicly challenged Goff to race and encouraged the media to continue to remind him that he is awaiting a race.
“There’s no question. I’ve been challenging him for three years now to race me after practice and he just declines to do so," Johnson told reporters. "So, we’ll see if he comes through. You guys have to challenge him on that, see if we can see how fast he really is.”
Seahawks injury nightmare
On Sunday morning, the Lions downgraded safety Brian Branch to doubtful.
Detroit's opponent on Monday Night Football is also dealing with a myriad of injury concerns based on their injury report.
According to Seahawks on SI, "In a nightmare scenario heading into a Monday Night Football date with the defending NFC North champion Detroit Lions, the Seattle Seahawks will be without three starters and their first-round pick Byron Murphy II along the defensive line when they travel to the Motor City. Hours before flying to Detroit, Seattle officially ruled out veteran defensive tackle Leonard Williams, edge rushers Uchenna Nwosu and Boye Mafe, and Murphy, leaving the team with major question marks in the trenches going up against one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL."
It is believed the Seahawks could elevate Matt Gotel, Quinton Bohanna and Tyus Bowser this week to replace the injured defenders.
Kalif Raynold close to home run
Through three games, the Lions are expecting the potential of Kalif Raymond having a punt return for a significant gain or into the end zone.
“Yeah, I feel like he’s been really close, our guys are competing," said special teams coordinator Dave Fipp. "I think I relate that to just swinging the bat. I mean, when you’re a home run hitter,, you come close and you don’t quite get it, just keep swinging. So we’ll just keep swinging the bat at it and I think the more chances you get, the more swings you take, the better your odds of hitting that home run.”