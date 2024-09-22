Terrion Arnold Fined For Facemask Penalty
Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold is a little lighter in the wallet after being assessed his first fine in the National Football League.
Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, the No. 24 pick was assessed a facemask penalty and now has incurred a fine of $11,255.
In his first two career games, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back has been flagged for three pass interference calls along with a facemask infraction.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn indicated this week during his weekly media session that his safeties unit complement each other well, and it is up to the coaching staff to take advantage of the skillset of the secondary unit as a whole.
Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph seem to be a pairing that can thrive for the next several years.
Glenn expressed," I think I said last week, man, these men haven’t had a chance to really – all five of these guys, including Amik (Robertson), haven’t had a chance to really just work together from OTAs all into training camp and we’re finally starting to get that now.
"And I’m talking about the corners also. But you’re right, they complement each other really, really well and we have to take advantage of the skillsets those guys have.”
