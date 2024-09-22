Predictions: Lions-Cardinals
The Lions appear excited to go on the road for the first time. After playing in the friendly confines of Ford Field for the first two weeks, Sunday offers a chance for the Lions to pass another test — their first as a unit on the road.
Standing in their way is the upstart Cardinals, who looked explosive in a dominant defeat of the Los Angeles Rams. Kyler Murray presents a tough test with his mobility, and he has weapons at his disposal headlined by prized rookie Marvin Harrison Jr.
I expect the Cardinals to hit on their share of big plays, but limiting the damage is something the Lions have proven to be good at defensively. With the defensive line becoming a major strength, Detroit has the ability to dominate in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
After facing questions over the last two weeks, I'm expecting a better performance out of the offense as well. Detroit has not lost back-to-back games since 2022, and with the trenches being a strength on both sides the Lions can hold serve in their first road test.
Lions 35, Cardinals 23
The Lions have a tough test ahead of themselves on Sunday, facing Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals’ potent offensive attack.
Murray is the definition of a dual-threat passer, with the ability to make plays with his legs. He has a chance to wreak havoc against Aaron Glenn's defense, whose kryptonite, for far too long now, has been stopping mobile quarterbacks.
Cardinals running back James Conner, a 1,000-yard rusher in 2023, and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who amassed 130 yards and two touchdowns a week ago, are also nothing to sneeze at.
I'm going to go out on a limb and predict that both of them play and Jared Goff bounces back enough, preventing the Lions from dropping two straight contests for the first time since 2022.
Lions 31, Cardinals 23
Having lost to the Buccaneers last weekend in ugly fashion, the Detroit Lions certainly need to get back on track. Fortunately, this Sunday is a new opportunity to do just that against the Arizona Cardinals on the road.
First and foremost, Goff and the Lions offense has to be better than they were last weekend. For a team with such high expectations, another performance like the one last Sunday is not going to cut it.
The key for Detroit will be going back to what works: using the run game. Take advantage of the likes of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery to capitalize on what we know works well.
And defensively, the top priority will be to contain rookie wideout “Maserati Marv” AKA Marvin Harrison Jr.
It will definitely be another tight game, but if the Lions can do these things successfully, I see no reason why they can’t bounce back and improve to 2-1 on the young season.
Lions 24, Cardinals 21
The Lions should be eager to play better than they did in their last showing at Ford Field.
The Arizona Cardinals will provide another test for Detroit's defense, as Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. had stellar performances in a blowout win against the Rams.
Detroit's offense gets back on track by spreading the football around and running the football much more effectively. The offensive line had an uncharacteristically poor performance in the loss to the Buccaneers.
Another nail-biter in the fourth quarter will test the Lions resolve, but they will come out victorious to earn their second win of the season.
Lions 27, Cardinals 24