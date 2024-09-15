Best Bet: St. Brown Takes Advantage of Bucs Secondary
The Detroit Lions are accustomed to superb performances from All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
As a result, his three-catch performance resulting in just 13 yards in Detroit's season opening win over the Los Angeles Rams came as a surprise. The fourth-year pro's quiet night was ultimately supplemented by a win, but it was still below the normal standard he's set.
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town Sunday with a depleted secondary, the Lions have an opportunity to strike as they look to get to 2-0. After his showing in Week 1, St. Brown is due for a bounce back performance.
Buccaneers-Lions Key Matchup: Mike Evans vs. Carlton Davis
The Buccaneers will have to account for the Lions' full cupboard of playmakers, which also includes Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. With Williams coming off a career night, he will likely draw plenty of attention from the opposing defense.
With Williams threatening to stretch the defense vertically, St. Brown could once again thrive in the middle of the field. PlayiLottery lead writer Drew Ellis has St. Brown surpassing 83.5 combined rushing and receiving yards, currently set at (-115) odds via BetMGM.
"The Lions won last week, but many of their usual offensive leaders were somewhat quiet. Most notably, was Amon-Ra St. Brown being held to 3 receptions for 13 yards," Ellis told Lions On SI. "While the Rams targeted the middle of the field and allowed Jameson Williams to break out, the Bucs will be more aware of Williams on Sunday. That should open the field up for St. Brown, who certainly is going to want to bounce back.
St. Brown has a history of bouncing back after games he struggles in, and Sunday could be no different.
"Last year, St. Brown was held to 3 receptions for 21 yards at Chicago," Ellis said. "He responded with 7 receptions for 112 yards and a TD. St. Brown also combined for 201 yards in two meetings with Tampa Bay last season. Look for Ben Johnson to make sure the newly-paid St. Brown gets the ball on Sunday, even if it's through the run game."
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.