Predictions: Buccaneers-Lions
The Lions were able to get to 1-0 despite struggling for much of the second half on offense. While the normally potent unit sputtered at points, they were able to find their groove on the final two drives thanks in part to their punishing run game.
With the Buccaneers down multiple starters in the secondary, Detroit's passing game could open up. Jameson Williams will certainly be a point of emphasis for the opposing defense, but the Lions have too many weapons for the Bucs defense to take them completely away.
Tampa Bay's offense will have success at points against Detroit's secondary, but if the game is close in the fourth quarter the odds will always be with Detroit due to its ability to physically overwhelm opposing defenses. As a result, I'm taking Detroit to win another close one.
Lions 31, Buccaneers 24
Following a gritty victory over the Rams in Week 1, Detroit will look to make it two in a row against the Buccaneers this Sunday at Ford Field.
On paper, the Lions are the superior team. Even so, Detroit will need to limit any mistakes if they hope to get the win. And, the Bucs will be trying to avenge their 2023 playoff loss to Jared Goff and company.
I'll be paying close attention to wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who uncharacteristically struggled last week against the Rams. Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson must get him going in order to score the ball consistently. I fully anticipate that he'll bounce back, and if Jameson Williams can replicate even a little bit of success from the last game, the offense should roll pretty soundly.
Lions 27, Buccaneers 21
The Lions played far from their best brand of football in Week 1 against the Rams, and still managed to find a way to win.
Detroit seems bound for a better performance Sunday vs. the Buccaneers, and things appear to be falling in favor of Dan Campbell's squad headed into the Week 2 affair.
For starters, Tampa Bay's secondary has been decimated by injury. Cornerback Josh Hayes (ankle) and All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) have both been ruled out for the divisional round playoff rematch. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, a standout rookie in 2023, will miss the contest with a calf injury.
Additionally, Lions signal-caller Jared Goff has averaged 383 passing yards in four games against the Buccaneers since Todd Bowles joined the franchise in 2019. Of the 15 quarterbacks with three-or-more starts against the Bucs in that time span, Goff has recorded the most passing yards per game.
I believe the conditions are perfect for Detroit to capture its third straight victory against Tampa Bay.
Lions 24, Buccaneers 17
The Lions could look to slow the pace of the game down by running the football and controlling the clock.
Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff should connect much more than the season opener against the Rams.
Todd Bowles' depleted secondary may make it enticing to throw the football all afternoon, but keeping the offense balanced will be key in Detroit's Week 2 victory.
Tampa Bay still features several talented offensive weapons and the best way to keep them off the field is controlling the clock and time of possession.
Lions 23, Buccaneers 17