Bold NFL Predictions Have Lions Winning Super Bowl
The Detroit Lions have their sights set on winning a Super Bowl in the near future.
Team owner Sheila Hamp announced the team's goal at the uniform reveal party earlier in the offseason. It comes as no surprise after the team came up one game short of appearing in the big game last season.
This year, however, Detroit has real aspirations to reach and win the big game. In a recent piece for Bleacher Report, writer Gary Davenport listed the Lions defeating the New York Jets in the Super Bowl this season amongst his bold predictions.
"The Lions are loaded with skill-position talent on offense. Detroit has one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Jared Goff is one of the league's more underrated quarterbacks," Davenport wrote. "And Detroit addressed their biggest weakness in the draft by selecting cornerbacks with their first two picks. The Lions have all the pieces necessary to make a deep playoff run. And when that run makes it all the way to victory over the Jets in the Big Easy, the party in Motown will likely go on for weeks."
Should the Lions meet the New York Jets, it would be an exciting reunion between the Lions and former divisional foe Aaron Rodgers. The veteran passer tormented the Lions on many an occasion before being traded to the Big Apple prior to last season.
Detroit swept the Green Bay Packers in Rodgers' final year as the team's quarterback, inclduing a Week 18 win at Lambeau Field that helped propel the Lions to their success in 2023.
The Lions have the necessary pieces to once again make a playoff run in 2024. With a stable quarterback, a rotating cast of exceptional play-makers and one of the league's best offensive lines, Ben Johnson's group is as good as any offense in the league.
The defense is also quite improved, as the Lions renovated their defensive backfield and added veteran pieces to the defensive line.
As a result, the ingredients the Lions have at their disposal could build the perfect recipe for a championship.