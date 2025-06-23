Bold Prediction Sees Lions QB Joining Exclusive Passing Club
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has the potential to have a career season in his 10th NFL campaign.
Only a limited amount of signal-callers have passed for 5,000 yards in a single season.
Patrick Mahomes was the last quarterback to reach that milestone feat, tossing for 5,250 yards back in 2022.
Lions fans remember the thrill it was to follow along back in 2011, when Matthew Stafford was able to throw for 5,038 yards in his third season in Motown.
Goff has a plethora of offensive weapons and many are expected to be significant contributors in the passing attack, including Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.
Speaking to reporters after practice, Goff shared his excitement for the opportunity to work with Johns Morton, Detroit's new offensive coordinator.
"It's fun. It's a challenge," Goff said. "It's new stuff. It's new communication. It's different ways he likes to do things and learning each other. It's a fun challenge. It's something we're working through every day and something that's fun to overcome and get closer to where we want to be."
This season, the former Los Angeles Rams quarterback is expected to take more control of the offense. With team's likely going to load up to stop the Lions' formidable rushing attack, Detroit may find themselves passing the football much more than in year's past.
Goff has been able to pass for 4,600 yards on a fairly consistent basis. Last season, Goff tossed for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Dan Campbell indicated Goff and Morton have been making subtle tweaks to the offense throughout the offseason.
"I think he and Johnny are going to work well together, they have worked well together. They've been working this offseason together, tweaking things, making sure that both were comfortable with what we were doing," said Campbell. "And everything we do is always going to start with the quarterback, especially Goff. So, he's going to be fine."