'Dawg Meet a Dawg': Branch Eager For Showdown Against Jefferson
The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings have a history of playing tightly contested games over the last several seasons.
Each team has won three of the last six meetings, and no game has been decided by more than 11 points in that span. A big reason for the two teams being so competitive is the star power on both sides.
For the Minnesota Vikings, the offense is led by wide receiver Justin Jefferson. A first-round pick in 2020, Jefferson has tormented the Lions since entering the league.
The Lions' defense will be trying to corral the production that the All-Pro receiver threatens. If they're able to slow him down, it will be thanks in part to the efforts of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.
Detroit has one of the best safety tandems in the league with those two players, and each is capable of impacting the game in a number of different ways.
It's no secret that the Vikings will be trying to get Jefferson the ball, and as a result the Lions are ready to match those efforts with intensity.
"He's gonna get the ball. Great route-runner, got some speed to him," Branch said. "And he's a dawg. So, shoot, dawg meet a dawg."
In his eight games against Detroit, Jefferson has 62 catches for 1,073 yards and three touchdowns.
“It is what it is. It’s a divisional game and I know the importance behind it," Jefferson said. I always love these types of games, the games that you need the most, that are important, you’d like to say. Whenever those games are in front of me, I like to make the most of those types of games. Just Detroit, I don’t know what it is about Detroit, I’ve just been making a couple plays here and there.”
Last year alone, Jefferson had receiving yardage totals of 141 and 192, respectively. Jefferson also notched 223 receiving yards in a Dec. 11, 2022 meeting that was won by the Lions.
“I’m not sure, honestly. I guess I do," Jefferson said. "Just like I said, I just try to make the most of those opportunities because I know the importance of those games. And even the way I’ve been playing and still sadly getting a loss. That’s the tough thing about it. Just trying to make the most of my opportunities, trying to be the best that I can be for this team. I’ve just definitely got to come out with a dub this time.”
Branch hopes to blitz more
Branch's skill set is unique for his position, as he has the ability to defend at all levels with authority. He has played at a high level in 2024 doing a number of different things for the defense.
One area where he'd like to be utilized more is as a blitzer. With the Lions to be without Aidan Hutchinson for the remainder of the season, their efforts to create pressure could come from unique avenues.
As a result, Branch is looking forward to the opportunity to contribute more in this aspect of the game.
"I hope so. I feel like, I hope the blitz me more," Branch said. "And I've just got to capitalize when they do blitz me."
The Lions and Vikings' chess match extends beyond the players on the field, as both teams have renowned coaching staffs. Dan Campbell and Kevin O'Connell are considered strong NFL head coaches, and each has coordinators who perform at elite levels.
Cornerback Kindle Vildor, who could see action with Carlton Davis dealing with a quad injury, expects the Vikings to try to attack in a fashion similar to what they did against the Lions last season.
"It's pretty much the same coaching staff, and the head coach is calling the plays," Vildor said. "He's not gonna get away from what he does. We've got the same staff on defense, so they're gonna look at the things we did against them and run some of those similar things and try to attack us."