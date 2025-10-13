Brian Branch Continues To Hurt Lions With Lack of Self-Control
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch, now in his third NFL season, has established himself as one of the league’s very best safeties. Yet, his repeated lapses in judgment continue to overshadow his high-level productivity.
The latest example came in Detroit’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night, when Branch ignited a postgame altercation that embarrassed his team.
After the Chiefs sealed their win with a final kneel-down, Branch struck Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster with an open-handed blow, sending him to the Arrowhead Stadium grass.
When Smith-Schuster retaliated, Branch grabbed his facemask and threw him down, triggering a brawl that involved several players from both teams.
It was an ugly scene that marred the conclusion of a nationally-televised, primetime game — and once again put Branch’s discipline, or lack thereof, under the microscope.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell, to his credit, didn’t hide his frustration with the Alabama product after the game, either.
“Let me start with this,” Campbell said. “I love Brian Branch, but what he did is inexcusable and it’s not going to be accepted here. It’s not what we do, it’s not what we’re about. I apologized to Coach (Andy) Reid, the Chiefs, and Smith-Schuster. That’s not OK. He knows it, our team knows it. That’s not what we do.”
Branch, 23, admitted fault in the locker room afterward, calling his actions “childish,” but also expressed frustration over what he perceived as repeated uncalled fouls against him.
"I did a real childish thing," Branch said, via the team's social media channel. "I'm tired of people doing stuff in between plays and refs don't catch it. They be trying to bully me out there. I shouldn't have did it, (though). It was childish."
Branch said Smith-Schuster had hit him in the back earlier in the game and that the officials failed to throw a flag. “I could’ve got hurt off that,” he added. “But I still should not have done that.”
The replay of the end-of-the-game skirmish showed that as Patrick Mahomes took his final knee, Branch made a beeline for Smith-Schuster. Additionally, he refused to shake the hands of Mahomes and running back Isiah Pacheco.
Smith-Schuster extended his hand toward Branch in what appeared to be a peace offering, only to be met with a slap to the face. Seconds later, an all-out brawl broke out between players from both the Lions and the Chiefs.
It was a disappointing display from a player who should know better.
Branch has developed into one of Detroit’s defensive cornerstones since being drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2024, and has formed an elite safety tandem with All-Pro Kerby Joseph. His instincts, physicality and play-making ability have made him one of the most complete defensive backs in football.
Through six games this season, Branch has 33 tackles and continues to make game-changing plays. However, as effective as he’s been between the whistles, his inability to control his emotions has too often hurt Campbell’s squad.
Last season, he was fined seven times by the league for unnecessary roughness and taunting penalties. This year, he’s already been fined three more times, totaling nearly $35,000, including for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in Week 1 against Green Bay and a low block violation in Week 3 against Baltimore.
Those numbers don’t just represent poor discipline, either. They also signify a loss of trust in Branch from teammates and coaches who rely on the defensive back to set the tone defensively.
Each penalty or fine damages the Lions’ identity as a disciplined, mentally-tough squad.
The Lions pride themselves on aggression and physicality, but there’s a clear line between intensity and recklessness. And Branch has crossed over that line time and time again.
Detroit has built a culture around accountability and resilience, and Branch’s reckless play threatens to undermine that reputation.
It’s no surprise Campbell took ownership and apologized publicly, as the organization understands just how much perception and professionalism matter.
Branch’s postgame comments, acknowledging wrongdoing but also deflecting blame, suggest he’s aware of his mistake but still is struggling to find the lesson from it.
As he admitted, "There was a lot of stuff, but I should've shown it between the whistle, not after the game and I apologize for that.”
At just 23 years old, Branch still has time to grow into the mature, composed leader Detroit needs in its secondary.
His talent isn’t in question. He’s a playmaker, a hard-hitter and a tone-setter for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit.
However, unless he learns to channel his competitiveness and fiery ways, he risks continuing to hurt his team — and both in reputation and in results.
If the NFL disciplines him again, as is likely, the message from the league office will echo the one already coming from within his own locker room: discipline matters as much as production on the field.
The Lions cannot afford to have one of their defensive leaders continue to sabotage critical moments or draw avoidable penalties that flip field position and extend drives.
Ultimately, Branch’s passion and physicality make him special. Yet, until he proves he can play under control, that same fire will keep burning the Lions instead of fueling them.