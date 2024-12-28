Teddy Bridgewater Idolizes Dan Campbell, Aaron Glenn
The relationship with veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and members of the Detroit Lions roster and coaching staff goes beyond just football.
While some may have been surprised the 32-year-old returned to the Lions so late in the season, plans have been in place for quite a period of time.
After last season, Bridgewater made the decision to return to Florida to coach high school football.
The ability to pass on information and mold young minds was appealing to a player with vast football experience and knowledge. He wound up leading Miami Northwestern to a state championship in his first year.
Bridgewater and Dan Campbell remained in contact on a regular basis and the talks were not just about football or planning his return.
When asked what it would mean to win a Super Bowl for Campbell and Aaron Glenn, Bridgewater shared insights into how much his relationship with Detroit's coaches meant to him.
“I think a lot of people don’t understand the relationship that Dan and I have, and A.G. and I have. It all goes back to our New Orleans days," Bridgewater said. "It goes beyond football. I watched the way those two — the way Dan prepared the tight end room when we were in New Orleans, the way A.G. was with the defensive backs. And I watched the way those guys grew in their system, from the tight ends to the defensive backs. Marcus Williams, Vonn Bell, Marshon Lattimore and those guys and then just following those guys journeys, and knowing the impact that A.G. and Dan had on those guys. These are two men that I can look up to. I’m 32 years old, I’m not too old to look up to someone. And what two better guys to idolize?”
Members of the roster expressed excitement a respected member of the locker room was returning.
Jameson Williams has worked out with Bridgewater in the offseason and shared his excitement for his return.
"It's big. Shoutout to Teddy B, man. Locker room is just moving different, everybody's moving different because we got Teddy back," Williams said. "He's a big part of our team, big part of our culture. He's here for us. He just won the championship with high school not even two weeks ago, but he wants to get back with the guys. Some new faces around, but I'm pretty sure everybody has watched Teddy before, at Louisville or one of the other teams he's been on in the NFL. So everyone's familiar with his face and his name."
Bridgewater is a player that can easily command the attention of other NFL players and is another reason the team values his presence.
Hendon Hooker is still gaining experience and having his mentor back in the fold can only bode well for his continued development.
Bridgewater values sleep, not likely coaching in NFL anytime soon
With so much success experienced coaching at the high school level, there was some speculation Bridgewater could end up on Detroit's coaching staff after he decides to hang it up.
However, he dispelled that notion, as he doesn't see himself getting acclimated to the sleep schedule, or lack thereof, of an NFL coach.
“Nah. I love my sleep," Brigewater said. "In the NFL, these coaches will be up at four in the morning, leave at one in the morning. Nah.”
The veteran was emphatic that he can still compee at a high level, even after being away from the game for most of the year.
“I can still play. So I was just like — like I said, I’m gonna honor my word, stay in shape," Bridgewater said. "I’m 32 years old, I can still play football.”