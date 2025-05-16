Brock Purdy Earning Same Annually as Lions Jared Goff Is Laughable
The San Francisco 49ers have made a decision on quarterback Brock Purdy.
According to multiple reports, the talented signal-caller and the the former seventh-round draft pick have agreed to terms on a new five-year, $265 million contract extension. The new contract makes Purdy among the top-paid signal-callers in the National Football League.
The NFC West quarterback will receive $181 million in guaranteed monies and $165.05 million within the first three years of the deal that concludes following the 2030 season.
When looking at the annual money earned, Purdy is making the same (53 million annually) as the Detroit Lions veteran quarterback that dwarfed his production last season.
In 2024, Jared Goff threw for 4,629 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Purdy threw for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Sports Illustrated noted, "While the 49ers had their own set of struggles last season and missed the playoffs, Purdy has already competed in a Super Bowl in his young career. The 49ers lost Super Bowl LVIII to the Kansas City Chiefs after Purdy led them the entire 2023 season. He's come a long way since being the Mr. Irrelevant pick in the 2022 NFL draft."
The 49ers made it known it was their intention to sign the 25-year-old to a contact extension.
National analysts are predicting the 49ers to only win eight games in 2025 and to again miss out on the playoffs.
Despite the bleak outlook, some believe the 49ers could exceed expectations.
"The 49ers have spent most of their offseason hearing about all the talent they lost in free agency," Sports Illustrated's Gilbert Manzano explained. "This team could be highly motivated and dangerous, especially if Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams stay healthy. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the 49ers turn many doubters into believers after starting the season against the Seahawks, Saints, Cardinals and Jaguars."
It is reasonable to expect, based on drastically overpaying a quarterback who has yet to win a Super Bowl, that the 49ers will not be among the teams competing with the Lions this year to represent the NFC for a chance to win a Lombardi Trophy.