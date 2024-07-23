Burning Question: How Significant Are Lions' Roster Holes?
The Detroit Lions have assembled a roster that many believe to be championship-caliber ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
General manager Brad Holmes identified the weaknesses of a team that finished as the runner-up in the NFC last year and attacked them, adding plenty of talent particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
As a result, the Lions have built a formidable group that is expected to contend for the Lombardi Trophy in the upcoming season. Thanks to a young nucleus and plenty of veteran contributors, the Lions have a core in place that is capable of being among the league's elite.
However, there are still uncertainties surrounding the roster. While several starters are viewed among the best at their respective positions, the depth on the roster remains a question in multiple areas.
For starters, there are unproven options set to potentially play key roles at wide receiver and defensive end. After Josh Reynolds left the Lions for the Broncos, Detroit's offense lost a very solid secondary pass-catching option.
There's plenty of expectations surrounding the potential development of Jameson Williams, and all signs point to him being the WR2. However, there is an ongoing battle for the third wide receiver position headlined by Kalif Raymond, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Antoine Green.
Peoples-Jones and Green both had small roles last year, albeit for different reasons. Green was a rookie at the bottom of the depth chart, while Peoples-Jones took time to acclimate to the scheme after being acquired at the trade deadline.
At the receiver position, Amon-Ra St. Brown is the bona fide top option. However, the Lions are placing a lot in the hands of Williams developing into the second option. If he has hiccups throughout the year, the Lions' receiver depth will be tested.
The defensive end position is another that has questions. Like the receiver spot, the Lions have a top edge rusher in Aidan Hutchinson. Behind him, though, there are uncertainties.
Marcus Davenport, the team's top free agent addition at the spot, will begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list. While he can be activated at any time, there will be open opportunities in the meantime.
James Houston is a candidate to make an impact. Though he missed most of last season with an injury, the potential he showed in 2022 as a rookie was tantalizing.
Josh Paschal could be another option, though he has made bigger impacts as a run defender throughout his first two NFL seasons. John Cominsky has a case, as does CFL standout Mathieu Betts.
Another avenue the Lions could explore is utilizing their interior defenders on the edge. Campbell hinted that the team had done so in the spring, as Levi Onwuzurike and rookie Mekhi Wingo both were options playing on the edge.
If Detroit does not feel as though their end options are satisfactory, using these bigger defenders on the edge could give the defense a unique look.
Other positions with depth concerns include safety and tight end. Ifeatu Melifonwu and Kerby Joseph figure to be the team's starters, with Brian Branch also potentially entering the mix if the Lions elect to slide him from the nickel position.
However, the top two options behind that trio are C.J. Moore and Brandon Joseph. Moore missed all of last year while serving a suspension, while Joseph is a 2023 UDFA who played two games as a practice squad elevation last year.
The tight end position is set to have a battle for the third spot behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright. James Mitchell holds weight as a 2022 fifth-round pick, but injuries have limited his impact.
The Lions brought back Shane Zylstra to compete for the job, as well as adding a pair of veterans in Parker Hesse and Sean McKeon. The dichotomy of the tight end room will create an interesting competition.
Ultimately, the Lions do have holes on their roster from a depth perspective. However, the holes are largely a result of inexperience or unproven players. Detroit has plenty of talent to bank on in 2024, but the roster as a whole is deep enough to make serious noise.