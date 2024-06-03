15 Players to Watch at Lions Mandatory Minicamp
The Detroit Lions will hold mandatory minicamp this week at their Allen Park facility.
Detroit has hosted voluntary organized team activities each of the last two weeks as they begin their chase for a championship.
Here are 15 players to watch as the Lions host mandatory minicamp June 4-6.
CB Terrion Arnold
The Lions' top Draft pick will try to build on what has been a solid start for him to the offseason. He picked off Jared Goff last week during an open OTA session and appears to be gaining a firm grasp on the defense. This week offers another chance for him to earn a place on Aaron Glenn's starting defense this season.
QB Hendon Hooker
Hendon Hooker has been up-and-down in two open OTA sessions this offseason, which can be expected given that he is working through his first full NFL offseason. He'll be given plenty of chances to win the backup job, and while there isn't a ton of pressure on him to make an immediate impact, he must continue to demonstrate consistent improvement.
DL Mathieu Betts
Betts is an interesting piece for the Lions' defense. As the reigning CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player, he comes to Motown with plenty of intrigue and proven production. He'll get a chance to prove he can make an impact on the pass rush, where the Lions need help from a year ago.
WR Jameson Williams
Williams was billed as the team's most improved player at the start of team workouts this offseason. Ahead of what is expected to be his first full NFL season, Williams has a chance to break out. However, he must find that consistency that has eluded him over his first two NFL seasons.
DL Brodric Martin
Martin wasn't able to make significant contributions in his rookie campaign, but he looks to be in good shape to help the Lions' defense in 2024. He may not need to be an every down player with the addition of DJ Reader, but he can be a big part of the defense's depth in his second season.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
What will Gibbs to for an encore after his exceptional rookie season? The Lions have hopes to get him more involved in the passing game as a slot receiver, and he has a chance to be one of the most versatile players in the league. He'll also be a threat to log 1,000 yards on the ground.
OL Giovanni Manu
Manu was an intriguing pick the Lions made in the fourth round in April. He has elite athletic traits and a massive build, but this week should help gauge how far along he is in his development. He's expected to be depth in 2024, so any signs of development will be exciting.
LB Jack Campbell
Campbell can take a massive step forward in 2024 after a slow start to his rookie year. Glenn was highly complimentary of the strides he's made this offseason, and he could claim the MIKE linebacker role.
WR Isaiah Williams
Williams got one of the biggest guarantees to join the Lions as an undrafted free agent. He is a slot receiver, which the Lions already have in All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, the team could have other plans for him in the return game, particularly with the league's new kickof rules.
TE James Mitchell
This will be a big offseason for Mitchell. The Lions added veteran depth at the tight end position, so there will be competition. In two NFL seasons, he has been quiet while dealing with injuries. There's plenty to like about his athletic ability, however, and he is certainly capable of making an impact this season.
LB Mitchell Agude
Agude has impressed through the team's two open practice sessions this offseason. With James Houston sidelined, Agude has made the most of his reps coming off the edge. This offseason will be the Lions' first full look at him, as he joined the practice squad in late September last year. He's an intriguing player with potential to make some noise in training camp.
DL Levi Onwuzurike
Onwuzurike is entering the final year of his rookie deal and could be in danger of missing out on a spot with the team's added defensive line depth. He needs to show versatility along the defensive line, as the team has gotten much deeper in this area with the additions of Reader and Mekhi Wingo.
RB Sione Vaki
Vaki is another intriguing rookie who is worth keeping an eye on in minicamp. He's still learning the running back position, where he spent a very finite amount of time in college. As he continues to pick up on the team's offense and pass-protections, he can take big steps towards being a contributor this week.
S Ifeatu Melifonwu
Melifonwu ended the season with a bang last year, as it was his first real extended chance to contribute. After injuries derailed the start of his career, he looked the part of a defensive standout in Detroit's late-season push. Now, in a contract year, he must prove that it was no fluke.
WR Antoine Green
With the Lions electing to not make many moves at the wide receiver position, Green could get a chance to contribute in his second NFL campaign. The North Carolina product had a solid preseason in his rookie year and flashed big play potential. He could rise up the depth chart with a big week at minicamp.