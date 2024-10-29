Film Review: Highs and Lows of Taylor Decker's Recent Stretch
The Detroit Lions' offensive line is widely viewed as one of, if not the best collective units in the entire league.
Center Frank Ragnow and right tackle Penei Sewell have earned All-Pro honors in the past, while the trio of Kevin Zeitler, Graham Glasgow and Taylor Decker all have sterling reputations when it comes to performance.
However, Decker has fallen on a rough stretch of play in recent weeks. He has allowed a sack in each of the last two games, Against Minnesota, he allowed six total pressures and had just a 25.6 pass blocking Pro Football Focus grade.
With that showing in the past, Decker had an opportunity to right the ship against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. Here's a look at some of what went well, and what didn't, against the Titans in Week 8.
The lows
After his game to forget in Week 7, Decker had early tests that the Titans' talented defensive line presented.
It didn't get off to a great start Sunday against the Titans, either, as he was beaten by Arden Key for a sack on the first play from scrimmage. On the play, Key simply turns the corner around Decker for the eventual takedown of Goff.
Key does a good job of bending around Decker, who initially goes step for step with the talented defender. However, as Key begins to turn the corner Decker simply can't stay in front of him and winds up losing the rep.
Later in the early stages of the game, Decker is again responsible for helping to contain Key. While he's not solely responsible for this sack, he does get overpowered at the point of attack.
Graham Glasgow gets beat here, as defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day gets around the veteran guard and forces Goff to step up in an otherwise clean pocket. Decker stays in front of Key initially, but eventually loses control as Key winds up making the play on Goff.
Key presented plenty of problems for the Lions, particularly early in the game. However, the Lions were able to overcome this. Tennessee's defense came into Sunday's game as the best in the league in total yards, and held Detroit under 225 yards despite the lofty score.
However, because the Lions got such good play out of their defense and special teams, it was hardly an inconvienience that plays such as this one occurred.
The highs
While Decker has struggled with his pass protection at points throughout recent games, it hasn't been all bad. In fact, he was much better on Sunday than the Minnesota game. One example of why came early in the third quarter with the Lions starting a new drive at their own 17.
On this particular rep, the Titans' defense has a stunt on the defensive line with their pass rush. However, Decker does an excellent job of handling it given the situation.
The defensive end starts by drawing Decker, then loops around to try to catch Graham Glasgow not paying attention, with the defensive tackle on that side trying to do the same against Decker.
Rather than chase the stunt and his original assignment, the two linemen simply switch responsibilities and maintain the clean pocket for Goff, who fires a strike to Sam LaPorta.
Earlier in the game, Decker also had a key block on a touchdown run for Jahmyr Gibbs. After the Titans drove down the field to tie the game at 7 apiece, the Lions needed just one play to answer following a touchback on the kickoff.
On this play call, Decker is tasked with establishing the lane for Gibbs. Center Frank Ragnow and guard Graham Glasgow are combo blocking, while Decker has the kickout block that gives Gibbs his target for where to turn the run upfield.
It works like a charm, as Gibbs races to the edge, then cuts upfield off of Decker's backside. Once he's into the open field, he's incredibly hard to catch and once again proves why with his breakaway speed.