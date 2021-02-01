Dan Campbell Reveals He 'Prefers a Mobile Quarterback'

New Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shares his thoughts on qualities he envisions for the team's next quarterback.

Despite trading for former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, the Detroit Lions are not ruling out selecting a quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In a recent interview with the Detroit Free Press, new Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared what traits he envisioned the next Lions quarterback would exhibit.

Campbell expressed that he is looking for a quarterback who "the guys in the locker room gravitate to."

"I think first and foremost, I’d want a guy that I feel like has leadership qualities," Campbell said via the Detroit Free Press. "He doesn’t have to be a loud, rah-rah guy. But, he needs to be able to command the huddle. I think he needs to be able to communicate. They got the arm talent, they have all these things. But yet they can’t -- they struggle to get it out of their mouths so we can get lined up fast enough for him to check out to coverage."

He explained further that while he prefers a mobile quarterback with a strong arm, the key is for the individual to have the necessary "intangibles."

"I kind of view the intangibles of a quarterback more than I do arm strength, like arm talent. You can’t be a weak-armed guy. But, I’d rather have a guy that is an accurate passer. He makes smart decisions," he said. "Certainly, would like a little more of a mobile quarterback, because in today’s game, it’s hard when you’re a guy who can’t move around in the pocket. That’s kind of my vision for a quarterback."

In early mock drafts, Detroit has been linked with Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Zach Wilson at No. 7.

While Detroit may sit back and wait to draft a quarterback until next year while evaluating Goff, don't rule out the organization drafting a signal-caller in this year's draft.

