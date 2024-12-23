Commanders' Game-Winner Installed by Former Lions QB
A former Detroit Lions quarterback had a big role in a play that helped give his old team a much-needed boost when it comes to playoff seeding.
The Washington Commanders rallied to knock off the Philadelphia Eagles, 36-33, in a game that ultimately create a game of separation between the Lions and Eagles in their battle for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
The Commanders won the game on a touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels to Jamison Crowder, on a play that was designed by David Blough.
A former Lions' quarterback, Blough joined the Commanders coaching staff this offseason as the assistant quarterbacks coach. With this late-game play, Blough indirectly offered some help for his former team.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that the play the Commanders scored their game-winning touchdown on was the brainchild of Blough, and one that the team had repped plenty over the course of the season in anticipation for moments like the one they encountered Sunday.
“It set up perfectly,” Daniels told Sports Illustrated, speaking of Blough’s play. “We did that same play in practice, same route, right behind the linebacker, in two-high coverage. That was my first read presnap from what I’ve seen—I’m going to go right here and trust in him to make a play.”
The 29-year-old was with the Lions for four seasons, beginning when he was traded to them in 2019 at the conclusion of training camp. An undrafted free agent that year, Blough wound up starting five games due to injuries to both Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel.
Blough would appear in seven total games across his four seasons as a Lion. He was cut following training camp in 2022, and would wind up on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad initially. The Purdue product was signed to the Arizona Cardinals' active roster later in that year and wound up starting two games to conclude the 2022 campaign.
Last year, Blough returned to Detroit as a member of the practice squad. When his contract expired in February, he elected to take a coaching job under new Commanders coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.