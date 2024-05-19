NFL Roster Rankings: Is Lions Roster Better Than Chiefs?
The Detroit Lions have the third-best roster in the NFL, according to a recent rankings list put together by Pro Football Network. However, there is an important caveat.
The NFL roster rankings took quarterbacks out of the equation because of that position’s outsized impact on games. As a result, the teams were ranked without their quarterback in mind.
Each team had their strongest and weakest position groups identified. For the Lions, the offensive line was pointed out as the biggest strength. It's hard to disagree, as the unit features All-Pro caliber talents at the center and right tackle position in addition to strong pieces all over the line.
"The Lions don’t have a hole along their offensive line after replacing guard Jonah Jackson with Kevin Zeitler," wrote Dallas Robinson. "Right tackle Penei Sewell became the NFL’s highest-paid tackle after making first-team All-Pro in 2023. Center Frank Ragnow has two second-team nods on his resume."
As for the team's worst position group, Robinson identified Detroit's wide receiver corps. The organization has been quiet at the position throughout the offseason, seemingly trusting the infrastructure that they have at the position.
The Lions are showing faith in the likes of Jameson Williams, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Antoine Green and Kalif Raymond by making minimal additions at the position ahead of the 2024 campaign.
"It’s almost baffling that Detroit didn’t add a receiver in free agency or the draft, especially after losing Josh Reynolds, who played the second-most snaps among Lions WRs in 2023," Robinson explained. "Detroit has plenty of weapons in RB Jahmyr Gibbs, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, and LaPorta, but the club is hoping for a Jameson Williams breakout."
