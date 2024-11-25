Updated NFC Playoff Standings: Lions Being Challenged by Eagles
The Detroit Lions are finding out the battle for the NFC's No. 1 seed is likely going to be a tight race.
Despite Detroit sitting with a mark of 10-1, the Philadelphia Eagles are sitting a game back at 9-2 and have a favorable schedule down the stretch.
Dan Campbell's squad is entering a tougher portion of their schedule, as they face the Bears, Packers and Bills the next three games.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has launched himself into the MVP conversation, recording 255 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams.
A big part of the Lions' success this season has been the play of the defense.
Despite losing Aidan Hutchinson along with multiple other defensive starters, the defense has excelled the last month of the season. In the last 10 quarters of action, Aaron Glenn's defense has not given up any touchdowns.
“We can’t replace Hutch,” veteran corner Amik Robertson told Sports Illustrated postgame. “But we can continue playing together. We know Hutch causes havoc every time he’s out there, but the next guy has to step up. We got to play as a whole. The D-line helps the secondary and the secondary helps the D-line. We got to do it for him because we know if he was out there, he’d be playing 100%, so that’s what we do.”
Here's a look at the NFC playoff standings as of the conclusion of Week 12.
NFC Standings
NFC North
1. Lions (10-1)
2. Vikings (9-2)
3. Packers (8-3)
4. Bears (4-7)
NFC East
1. Eagles (9-2)
2. Commanders (7-5)
3. Cowboys (4-7)
4. Giants (2-9)
NFC West
1. Seahawks (6-5)
2. Cardinals (6-5)
3. Rams (5-6)
4. 49ers (5-6)
NFC South
1. Falcons (6-5)
2. Buccaneers (5-6)
3. Saints (4-7)
4. Panthers (3-8)
Playoff standings
1. Lions
2. Eagles
3. Seahawks
4. Falcons
5. Vikings
6. Packers
7. Commanders