Smith Highest, Vildor Lowest PFF-Graded Lions Against Colts
The Detroit Lions' defense once again stood tall in holding the Indianapolis Colts without a touchdown, winning 24-6 to improve to 10-1 on the season.
Detroit's defense surrendered a field goal on Indianapolis' first drive, then another in the second quarter, but was ultimately able to keep a second-straight opponent out of the end zone. Leading the defense was Za'Darius Smith, who got five total pressures and was the highest Pro Football Focus-graded Lion in Sunday's game with an 88.8 grade.
Meanwhile, cornerback Kindle Vildor was the lowest PFF-graded player after surrendering a pair of long completions. On the day, Vildor gave up three completions for 60 yards and earned an overall grade of 28.0.
The Lions were able to limit Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's impact after surrendering solid gains early. This came as a result of both adjustments and confidence knowing that running that much with a quarterback is not sustainable for NFL teams.
“It’s kind of like that typically on the first drive trying to figure out what the team is trying to do today. Obviously, teams scheme up against us," said cornerback Carlton Davis. "They know the success we have had in the past. They tried to hit us where we’re weak at. They ran the ball a lot. They had a lot of quarterback runs for the first drive, but they couldn’t sustain that through a whole game. Running a quarterback that often is pretty hard. We just stayed with it and the coaches made adjustments.”
Here are Sunday's highest and lowest PFF-graded players, with a minimum of 10 snaps played.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- LT Taylor Decker – 81.3
- WR Tim Patrick – 80.7
- RG Kevin Zeitler – 75.4
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs – 75.2
- RB David Montgomery – 73.5
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- TE Sam LaPorta – 53.9
- WR Kalif Raymond – 53.4
- C Frank Ragnow – 52.9
- LG Graham Glasgow – 51.1
- LT Dan Skipper – 48.0
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- DE Za’Darius Smith – 88.8
- DT Alim McNeill – 73.9
- LB Malcolm Rodriguez – 73.3
- FS Kerby Joseph – 71.2
- DT DJ Reader – 70.6
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- CB Amik Robertson – 55.3
- DE Josh Paschal – 53.3
- SS Brian Branch – 51.0
- LB David Long – 33.5
- CB Kindle Vildor – 28.0