Linebackers Lions Could Sign to Replace Alex Anzalone
The Detroit Lions face yet another injury concern, as Alex Anzalone is expected to miss between six and eight weeks with a broken forearm.
With Anzalone out, the Lions will be without their leading tackler and a huge part of their defensive operation. He was the defensive play-caller and a captain as well. With this injury, the Lions have now lost four members of their Week 1 starting defense to significant injuries.
As a result, the Lions will need to add depth to a group that has dealt with injuries all year. Derrick Barnes has been out since Week 3 with a knee injury, Malcolm Rodriguez has missed two games, Jalen Reeves-Maybin is on injured reserve and now Anzalone has suffered a significant injury.
If the Lions elect to look internal for replacements, it could mean more snaps for Rodriguez, Trevor Nowaske, Ben Niemann and newly signed Ezekiel Turner. Abraham Beauplan and Mitchell Agude are both options on the practice squad.
However, the team could also look elsewhere to add depth. Here are three external candidates the Lions could look to for help and production moving forward.
David Long Jr.
The Miami Dolphins elected to part ways with Long earlier this season, a decision that came as a surprise.
While the exodus was stunning given the timing, there was evidence of him struggling throughout the year. He had an overall Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 37.0 and a run defense grade of 41.2. According to PFF, Long was tabbed with 14 missed tackles through six games played.
Long could still have a major impact for a team down the stretch, however, as his veteran experience could come in handy throughout the final set of regular season games.
"David Long Jr.'s fall from grace in Miami was borderline stunning given that he played every down on defense (except for injuries) until he was demoted and benched in favor of Anthony Walker Jr," Dolphins OnSI publisher Alain Poupart explained, when asked about his potential fit in Detroit. "Long was a team captain and he'll bring a physical presence to any team that signs him."
Long would provide a proven, experienced veteran presence in the middle of Detroit's defense. However, he'll need to display an uptick in production after struggling mightily with the Dolphins.
Malik Jefferson
Jefferson was one of several linebackers the Lions brought in during training camp after the position group was hit by a wave of injuries. However, Jefferson fell victim to that same injury bug and was eventually released with an injury settlement later in the preseason.
With the way that works, the Lions would be free to sign Jefferson beginning three weeks after his injury settlement expires. The details of the terms of his release were not specified, so it's unclear whether Jefferson would be eligible to sign with the Lions.
The Texas product posted to his social media last week that he had been cleared, indicating that he could be looking for an opportunity. Given his familiarity with the organization having spent time here in training camp, it would be a natural fit given his prior understanding of the system.
Kwon Alexander
Alexander is a veteran linebacker with ties to Campbell and Glenn, having spent the second-half of the 2020 season with the New Orleans Saints in what was both coaches' final year with the organization.
The journeyman Alexander has been elevated from the practice squad for three games by the Denver Broncos, which is the maximum amount a player can have in a given year. As a result, if the Broncos want to continue utilizing him they'll need to sign him to the active roster full time.
However, the Lions could swoop in and sign him to the active roster. With 107 career games played over 10 years, Alexander has veteran experience that would make him a capable rotational player.