Clock management has been a key topic of conversation in Dan Campbell’s brief tenure as head coach of the Detroit Lions.

The decision making displayed during the Lions’ Week 3 loss to the Vikings has brought about critics when it comes to Campbell’s aggressive nature. His decision to kick a field goal, which resulted in a miss, has been criticized throughout football circles.

With the game settled for 24 hours, more concerns about Campbell’s decision making and time management have come to the forefront.

In particular, the Lions offense was moving at a higher tempo than what was necessary nursing a three-point lead late in the game.

“Some of it becomes just rhythm of play, even though you’re running it,” Campbell said. “You’re on the road, it’s loud, you hate to have your offensive linemen up there too long and you can just break, get to the huddle and go. But I think you gotta be careful as to when you start going to four-minute mode in this league. Everything has shifted so much offensively, especially when they had all three timeouts, and you’ve just gotta be careful. Not at the expense of getting out of rhythm.

“Sometimes when you just sit and milk and alright, now here we go, it can mess with your rhythm a little bit. Certainly there’s a time and a place, I’m not saying that, but I didn’t feel like we were quite in that mode yet.”

Injury updates

A heartbreaking loss has stung the Detroit Lions following the third week of the NFL season.

Yet, the team may be struggling even worse in the aftermath as injuries continue to pile up. Following the loss, reports surfaced Monday that safety Tracy Walker III had suffered a torn Achilles and running back D’Andre Swift is dealing with a shoulder sprain.

Walker confirmed the news himself via Twitter and said he will be out for the remainder of the season. He will be the third Lion placed on injured reserve since the start of the regular season, joining defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike and offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

The injury is decimating for Detroit, who loses one of its top defensive players and starting safety.

With Walker’s loss, Detroit is evaluating its options heading into a Week 4 matchup with Seattle. Among those available is JuJu Hughes, who stepped in for Walker following the injury.

“I thought JuJu was solid, he was solid, he can be better,” Campbell said. “But I thought for, man, not getting those reps and stepping in and doing some of the things he did, that was good. That’s kind of what we know about JuJu.”

The Lions also have rookie safety Kerby Joseph and second year converted cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu as options to start alongside DeShon Elliott. Melifonwu has missed the first three games of the season but returned to practice and could be nearing a return.

“We’re gonna look at everything,” Campbell said. “And see what gives us the best chance to win personnel wise, scheme wise, everything.”

As for Swift, the third year running back is dealing with injuries to both his shoulder and his ankle. MLive reported Monday that the Georgia product told him he had reaggravated his ankle injury suffered in Week 1 against Philadelphia.

“We’ll see where he’s at, but it could be an issue,” Campbell noted.

Swift briefly left the game during the second half and carried the ball seven times for 31 yards, playing a total of 32 offensive snaps.

Last season, the 23-year-old suffered a sprained shoulder in a Thanksgiving loss to the Bears that ended his season. This injury is not expected to require surgery, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, but could force him to miss games.

“It’s on my mind, it’s on our mind,” Campbell said. “If you feel like he’s good enough to go, we know what he’s capable of. But not at the expense of him not being even up to 75 percent of himself. Every player’s gotta be up to a certain point to be able to produce, not to mention the practice.”

Oruwariye’s struggles

Sunday was a nightmare for cornerback Amani Oruwariye. The Penn State product finished with six penalties in coverage working predominantly against Minnesota’s Adam Thielen.

Following the game, Oruwariye was the lowest-graded Lions defender by Pro Football Focus. Along with his 25.9 overall grade, he earned a 27.1 coverage grade. According to PFF, he gave up nine receptions for 79 yards on 11 targets in the loss.

“Amani’s a pro, and look, he had a rough game,” Campbell said. “That’s the bottom line. But I also know, he snapped back there at the end and got a big stop for us 1-on-1 with Thielen on the perimeter. I think Amani’s got thick skin, I know he’s gonna want to be better and he’ll come out this week ready to work. I’m really not worried about him, I think he’ll snap right back to the Amani we know.”