Jameson Williams' Lawyer Does Not Believe Criminal Charge Will Be Filed
The attorney of Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams does not believe the former first-round draft pick will be facing criminal charges, stemming from an incident in which he and his brother were pulled over with guns concealed in a vehicle.
Police are reportedly currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the speedy wideout being pulled over and eventually let go without being arrested.
According to WXYZ-TV, "Late last week, the Detroit Police Department DPD submitted a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Williams is facing a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle."
Appearing on WJR Wednesday morning, Williams' attorney shared why he believes his client is not likley to be facing criminal charges.
"The gun's properly registered," said Flood. "There's not an issue with regards to that. He's not the driver of the vehicle. His brother is. There was a CPL holder in the car. That kind of immunizes the fact that it's standard practices and protocols are followed, there wouldn't be a criminal charge filed."
The Lions released a statement, indicating the organization was made aware of the matter soon after the police interaction.
“Jameson made us aware immediately that he was a passenger in a routine traffic stop on October 8th,” the statement read. “We discussed the incident with him and have kept the league informed of what we know. We understand he was released without incident or citation. It is now our understanding that the Detroit Police Department is revisiting the matter. Jameson has hired an attorney, and we will not be commenting further out of respect for the legal process."
