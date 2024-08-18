Dan Campbell on Jake Bates: 'He's Got Something'
Jake Bates caught plenty of eyes with his ability to knock down long-range field goals while suiting up for the UFL's Michigan Panthers.
The Detroit Lions wasted little time signing him at the conclusion of the spring season, adding him ahead of the start of training camp. However, for all of his prowess when it comes to kicking from deep, there's a another trait that seems to be resonating with coach Dan Campbell.
Bates hit all four of his field goal attempts Saturday, including a 43-yard attempt to win the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was an example of the confidence that the kicker exudes, which has caught Campbell's attention throughout training camp.
"I was fired up. I needed to see that. Quite frankly, I felt like he would drill that," Campbell said after the Lions' 24-23 win. "It's little things. You've got to be careful, but we had this fowling championship the other day, right? He's in the championship and he makes two critical throws in crunch time and no it's not kicking, but yet there's something about this kid that's intriguing. He's got a little bit of confidence to him, he's got a little bit of something. You always memory bank those things that come up."
The Texas native had a rocky start to training camp, including multiple difficult days as inconsistency began to creep in. However, since making a 53-yard kick against the Giants in the preseason opener he has seemingly turned the tide.
This likely has plenty to do with the resilient mindset that he has spoken plenty about during his brief time with the Lions. Highs and lows are to be expected, and Bates appears to have the fortitude to navigate them correctly.
"You see what he's done over the last couple weeks and it's encouraging," Campbell said. "Believe me, (special teams coordinator Dave) Fipp and I both know he hasn't arrived and there's still gonna be more growing pains that come with this, we've just got to be patient and just let him continue to grow. That's what's most important. As long as he don't ever go in the tank or lose confidence. Man, just keep doing what you do. You're not gonna make them all, but you keep getting better. This kid, he's got something."
For Bates, his confidence comes from the preparation he's put in with holder Jack Fox and long-snappers Scott Daly and Hogan Hatten. Detroit's specialists have spent plenty of reps together since he arrived in training camp and to this point have worked well together.
"I think a lot of it's comfortability with Jack and Scott and Hogan, the whole operation. We've gotten a lot of reps now at this point," Bates told Fox 2 after the game. "Obviously wasn't here for OTAs but we've put a lot of work in and so that's where that confidence comes from. One of my friends told me confidence comes from preparation and I think we've prepared a lot, us three or four because we have two snappers. It's a big testament to them and what they've done to help bring me along."
The game-winner was one he approached the same as all his other opportunities. Though the preseason game may not be remembered the same way his regular season kicks were, it was a big chance for him that he converted.
"It's kind of just do my job, don't make the kick bigger than it is," Bates explained, via Fox 2. "It's just another kick. Doesn't matter if that's in the first quarter or a game-winner, just go out there and do your job."
Campbell has been notorious for being one of the league's most aggressive coaches since taking over in 2021. The Lions are unafraid to test their luck by going for it on fourth downs on their opponent's side of the 50.
However, if Bates can be consistent in the range that he has had success in, it would give the Lions' options. While Campbell is unlikely to completely go away from his aggressive nature, Bates' big leg would allow Detroit another decision in key situations.
"What makes you feel good is if you know you have everything at your disposal, you can do anything you need to do at any time," Campbell said. "Offense, defense, special teams, kicking game, all of that. So any time you gain confidence in that, in your kicker, but also putting him in a position to have success. I think that's part of it too, man. And then, okay, for him to have success, where is that range? Some kickers, you've got to keep it below the 30 maybe. We don't know what is that range for him. We're still learning what he is and where he's comfortable at and where he's gonna hit these high marks. So we'll keep taking it as it comes."