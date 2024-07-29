Daurice Fountain Considered Retirement, But Now Is Standing Out
Detroit Lions wide receiver Daurice Fountain contemplated ending his NFL career and calling it quits when he was grinding on the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions practice squads.
Many individuals encouraged the talented wideout to keep going and to keep his dreams alive.
Two individuals, Nsimba Webster, a teammate of Fountain's with the Bears, and Kalif Raymond have been instrumental in keeping his confidence high and his motivation to play strong.
“I ain’t gonna lie to you, if it wasn’t for Kalif Raymond. There’s a few, it’s a lot of guys, but specifically if it wasn’t for Kalif Raymond and a guy named Nsimba Webster, I probably wouldn’t be here right now. Just because, when I was at my lowest times and I was ready to hang it up, they brought me up. I tell people every day, when I end up getting a chance to play, fulfill my dreams and play through the whole season, I’m gonna write a book and talk about those guys," Fountain explained. "They’ve really been a big help, man. Every day, they’re just encouraging me, especially Kalif. He always finds some way, finds some light in darkness."
Many members of Lions' roster credit Raymond for being a leader and a constant source of positive reinforcement. After a rough practice, Raymond provided the talented wideout with perspective regarding what is expected on a daily basis.
"Even today, when I had a bad practice. We’re over there talking, he’s chopping it up, he’s like, ‘You’ve got until walkthrough to get over this and you better bring that energy back like you normally have because you’re that guy.’ You just love that, man. Especially coming out here, I’m not new to the team, but I’m still fairly new compared to all the guys that’s been here for the last few years. It’s just nice to have someone like that in your corner," Fountain said. "Kalif, he’s obviously one of the best receivers we have. So just hearing that from him and knowing the story he has and knowing that he has basically made a name for himself from being in a spot where he wasn’t getting a lot of love early in his career. It’s just really great hearing that from him.”
Fountain has bounced around in search of a consistent opportunity. After being drafted in the fifth-round of the 2018 Draft by the Colts, he has spent time on the practice squad in Indianapolis (2018-20), Kansas City (2021-22), Chicago (2022-23) and most recently Detroit.
He was elevated to the active roster briefly with the Colts in 2020, but has otherwise played exclusively as a practice squad elevation.
The 28-year-old has only played in eight total NFL games as a member of the Colts (eight games) and the Kansas City Chiefs (one game).
Ahead of the Detroit Lions first padded practice, Dan Campbell highlighted the big-bodied receiver as a player that stood out.
"Fountain was one of those guys that when we got him here last year, practice squad, by the end of the year he was one of those where you were like, 'Man, this guy improved.' You could see it in practice, you could feel it. Man, he works. He's a worker. He got ability and he works. He's another one, yeah, he's caught our eye. He's caught my eye," Campbell said. "Like, I see him, I told him that yesterday. He is making plays, and the other thing is he's doing some things on special teams that is catching our eye too. So that's a good sign.
"Man, have a big receiver that runs pretty good for that size, and he plays physical, he kind of brings a different game in that room and can potentially help us on special teams, man that’s a good sign. So he’s in a good spot," Campbell continued. "I think, to that point, just the consistency of, man, if we need to move you, move you to another spot on offense, just the mental aspect of it. Cut out a couple of these little things that are popping up, the details of it. But, we like where he’s at, he’s caught our eye.”
Speaking after practice with Lions on SI, Fountain expressed encouragement, despite not having the best practice on Monday. Spending last season on the practice squad has allowed him to learn the offense, and he's had success early in camp.
Now, his mindset this season is to attack each practice in order to earn a roster spot.
"Just full out. Just go full out. At the end of the day, I can’t say it’s my last straw because I’m not retiring after this year," Fountain explained. "But I look at it like it’s my last straw, my back against the wall. I’ve just gotta go as hard as I can day in and day out."
Scouting report
When asked what he brings to the room and for a scouting report, Fountain highlighted his unique athleticism offers a trait that many in the receiver room do not possess.
“I can jump. I can jump. Definitely jump and go get it type of guy. Obviously I’m a bigger body and I bring that physicality that they want. That’s my main thing, I can jump. If I’m really being honest with you, my scouting report, I know I like to say I can jump, I really believe I can do everything," said Fountain. "I believe I’ve got the quickness to get open from the line, to obviously run routes. But my main thing is my vertical game. Just stretching the field, being able to run. I can run a little bit, I was a track guy in college and high school, had state records in Wisconsin back when I was younger. So yeah, man, I think I’ve just got a different type of versatility that I bring to the game, to the receiver room.”