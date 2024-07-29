What They're Saying: Lions Don Pads at Training Camp
The Detroit Lions are set to begin padded practices on Monday morning.
After four acclimation practices, the Lions will begin contact practices in their second week of camp. When the upcoming week comes to a close, Detroit will pack its bags and hit the road to New York, where it will compete in two days of joint practices with the New York Giants.
Ahead of the start of padded practices, here's what four Lions had to say about the start of padded practices, as well as their feelings about the start of training camp.
How the veteran is approaching the start of padded practices:
“It’s the same mindset I come out with every day. It’s part of the game. I’ve been doing this for seven, not even seven years but like 20 years now. It’s like riding a bike, man. You just go out there and have some fun with it. And it’s interesting to get physical again and just make some plays. It’ll be fun.”
Why he approached the start of training camp with such a physical mindset:
“That’s always who I’ve been. I think that’s what my position requires. I’m a linebacker, outside linebacker, pass-rusher. I’m all those things. To be those things, you have to be physical. I’m not coming out here trying to start nothing, but like I said you’ve got to come out here with a purpose. I’m ready to work, and whatever comes with it, that’s what comes with it. It’s really all just trying to keep my team up and get everybody going. That’s what we need as a defense and as a team so I’m gonna continue to do that.”
His approach to the start of padded practices:
“My mindset has been to get out there, play fast, know what I’m doing. I’ve got a couple keys that I’m trying to get back in. Knock the rust off, get in cardio shape and make sure that, come Monday, I’m ready to go out there and play fast.”
How much pride the defense takes in physicality and showing emotion when working against the offense:
"A lot. It makes us go. As a football team, you want to see that -- your defense jawing at your offense. Shoot, it makes the offense better and it makes us better. So as long as it keeps happening, that's what you want."