Report: Lions RB David Montgomery Aiming for Early Playoff Return
The Detroit Lions could have the services of running back David Montgomery sooner than expected.
Following a loss last week to the Buffalo Bills, it was reported the talented running back was seeking opinions regarding how to proceed after suffering a MCL injury in Week 15.
Detroit's offense could see Montgomery return early in the postseason.
According to NFL media, the 27-year-old could return in approximately four weeks.
"And then there’s David Montgomery. It was announced earlier this week that David Montgomery was gonna be out for the season with surgery on his MCL. He sought three high-level medical opinions. The prevailing opinion was no surgery," NFL insider Ian Rapoport said. "He is now going to rehab with a realistic goal of being back for the divisional round of the playoffs, so about a month from now for Montgomery.”
Detroit's roster has been ravaged by injury, as 22 players have been placed on the injured reserve list.
Despite the rash of injuries, several key players have an opportunity to return, prior to the conclusion of the season.
“One of the biggest storylines of the entire NFL season, and yes, they have been hit hard, but several players are expected back. We’ll start with Aidan Hutchinson, who of course broke his leg earlier in the season. My understanding, and this is something he’s said publicly, too, is that he is still on track to be back for the Super Bowl if the Lions make it," Rapoport added. "Certainly something to aspire to.
"Alex Anzalone, their playmaking linebacker, one of the better linebackers in the NFL, he has been out since midseason with a broken forearm. He, too, should be back for the playoffs."
