Lions Ifeatu Melifonwu Active Against Bears
The Detroit Lions announced their inactive players for Sunday's Week 16 showdown with the Chicago Bears.
Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, who was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, was declared for Sunday's game.
Detroit's full list of inactives includes Colby Sorsdal, Giovanni Manu, Brodric Martin, Jonah Williams, Graham Glasgow, Kwon Alexander and David Montgomery.
Detroit's defense will turn to Terrion Arnold as the top cornerback option with Carlton Davis on injured reserve. Ahead of the final stretch of regular season games and into the postseason, Arnold is confident he can uphold the standard and perform at a high level.
"Things have changed a lot. I've gotten experience under my belt. Played in a lot of big games and kind of got acclimated to the NFL life," Arnold said. "My role has increased, and as they would say, I've kind of figured it out. My first four games, I was kind of handsy. But after that, I've been good."
Arnold has learned plenty from the veteran Davis, and has also displayed growth over the weeks that has turned into trust from the coaching staff. The rookie has remained confident even through early struggles, and appears ready for this latest opportunity.
"Of course. I knew eventually it was gonna come to this, and it just came earlier than expected. But I'm ready, I'm more than prepared," said Arnold. "Feel good and my coaches have trust in me. I have a lot of trust in myself, and I'm gonna go out there and get the job done."
The Lions will not have an easy task on Sunday, as Arnold and Detroit's secondary will be battling against the Bears talented offensive weapons, including D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze.
