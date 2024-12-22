97 Percent of NFL Experts Predict Lions to Beat Bears
The Detroit Lions are currently seven-point betting favorites ahead of their Week 16 contest on the road against the Chicago Bears.
After a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills, Detroit is seeking to get back on the winning track against a team that is below .500 and that has been struggling for two months.
According to NFL Pickwatch, 97 percent of NFL analysts are picking the Lions to defeat the Bears at Soldier Field.
Detroit was able to defeat the Bears just a couple of weeks ago on Thanksgiving, 23-20.
Despite Detroit's success playing at home, Dan Campbell indicated that playing on the road this week should benefit his gritty squad, especially those battling in the trenches.
“Yeah, I mean, I think it’s good for us just to get back on the road. It’s been good to be home, but let’s go, let’s get out, and it’s just us out there and, to your point, in the element," Campbell said. "I’ve liked our practices, we’ve been outside the last two days, we’ll go out again today, and those guys are pretty energized. It brings a different level of juice to those guys outside. The bigs love it, we’ve got a lot of skill out there that are running around that enjoy it too. But yeah, I think that it fits us very well and I think it’ll be good for us out there.”
