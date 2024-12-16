Report: David Montgomery Could Be Lost for Season With MCL Injury
The Detroit Lions' injury woes have spread to the offensive side of the ball.
In addition to earlier news about significant injuries to Alim McNeill and Carlton Davis, running back David Montgomery will be sidelined indefinitely with an MCL injury. The veteran left the team's 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the first half, but returned for a spurt in the third quarter.
The injury could potentially keep him out for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs, and he is reportedly undergoing more tests to figure out how severe the injury is.
He finished Sunday's game with five carries for four yards, along with four receptions for 31 yards.
After the game, coach Dan Campbell said hhis limited usage was the result of being banged up. Now, the Lions will be down one-half of their talented duo of running backs.
Montgomery has been a huge piece of the offense's success, rushing 775 yards on 185 carries. He signed a two-year contract extension worth $18.25 million earlier this season and is viewed as part of the team's core.
Without Montgomery, the Lions will designate more opportunities for Jahmyr Gibbs out of the backfield. Additionally, more carries could be given to Sione Vaki and Craig Reynolds. Montgomery had played in all 14 games this season for Detroit.
Detroit's defense has already been decimated by injuries, as Alim McNeill, Aidan Hutchinson, Alex Anzalone, Carlton Davis and Derrick Barnes among others have all suffered significant injuries. Now, the offense has been hit with a huge loss.