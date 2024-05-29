7 Defensive Free Agents Lions Could Still Target
The Detroit Lions have been active in upgrading their defense this offseason.
With some shortcomings on last year's roster, the Lions attacked their apparent weaknesses through free agency and the NFL Draft. DJ Reader, Marcus Davenport, Carlton Davis and Terrion Arnold are among the notable newcomers to Aaron Glenn's group.
As training camp comes on the horizon, the Lions could still look to add talent to the defense. Here are seven defensive players the Lions could add to their roster still this offseason.
DL Calais Campbell
The Lions had interest in bringing in Campbell last season before he ultimately signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Now back on the market, the Lions could be intrigued to bring the veteran in.
Campbell offers flexibility on the defensive line, as he's able to play on the outside and set the edge or help stifle the run on the inside. This season would be Campbell's 17th, so he may not be in his prime form. However, he could be another useful mentor for the young players such as Brodric Martin and Mekhi Wingo.
The veteran is held in high regard across the league, as he carries a strong reputation as a former captain. If he has some production left in the tank, he could be useful for Detroit both on and off the field.
S Justin Simmons
One of the best available players is Simmons, who was released as a cap casualty by the Broncos earlier in the offseason. The veteran safety had three interceptions last year in 15 starts and was a physical presence in the run game as well.
The Lions have some questions at the safety spot, as Kerby Joseph is out until training camp and Brian Branch is also missing time after an offseason procedure. Though Ifeatu Melifonwu was a nice surprise down the stretch, he has plenty to prove heading into a contract year.
If the Lions want to add more veteran talent, Simmons is a strong fit. He fits the team's identity of getting the ball back to the offense and can help the coverage unit.
DE Charles Harris
If the Lions want to add veteran depth to their pass-rush ahead of training camp, Harris would be a worthwhile addition. It would be a reunion, as Harris has spent the last three seasons with the organization.
In 2021, Harris had a promising showing as he finished with 7.5 sacks. However, injuries limited him in 2022 and he was largely ineffective last season. Down the stretch, Harris was relegated to a healthy scratch for Detroit's big games.
Still, Harris could serve as a veteran mentor for Detroit's younger players as well as continuing to push those already in the locker room.
DL Al Woods
A fourth-round pick in 2010, Woods has carved out a journeyman career. He has played for six teams over that span, most recently in six games with the New York Jets.
Woods profiles as a player who could have an impact similar to what Tyson Alualu did for the Lions last season. He would be more of a nose tackle, meaning he'd be depth behind DJ Reader and potentially Brodric Martin.
S Quandre Diggs
If the Lions are looking for safety help, perhaps bringing in a player familiar with the city and team would be the best option. Diggs left the Lions in a 2019 trade and had three consecutive Pro Bowl seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
However, Diggs was not retained this offseason and has since hit the open market. He's voiced his love for Detroit even after his exit and could welcome a return to Motown. He'd fit with Aaron Glenn's style as a run-stopper capable of sliding up into the box.
As mentioned earlier, the Lions' safety depth features uncertainty. While Diggs is an older option, he'd be an intriguing piece that would only add to the revamped group.
DL Hassan Ridgeway
Injuries have really limited Ridgeway's potential over the course of his career. He's played just two full seasons, with the most recent one coming in 2019. Last year with Houston, he played just three games.
Ridgeway is entering his age-30 season, and the Lions could see if they can salvage his potential by adding him for training camp. If not, he could also be a candidate to wind up on a practice squad as veteran insurance.
CB Stephon Gilmore
The Lions have an in with Gilmore, as his brother Steven is currently on Detroit's roster after making the team last year as an undrafted free agent. Make no mistake, though, the Lions' secondary has gotten much deeper and cornerback isn't a glaring need.
Gilmore would be an insurance add, if the team feels that its rookies won't be ready to go right away. The veteran has performed at a high level across his 12-year NFL career. If the Lions are searching for more help at the position, Gilmore should be at the top of their list.