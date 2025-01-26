All Lions

Lions Defensive Players Struggle During NFC Championship Weekend

Lions players take to social media to express challenges watching NFC Championship.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) walk off the field
The Detroit Lions were supposed to be hosting the NFC Championship game at Ford Field this weekend.

After a 15-win regular season, expectations grew among supporters and pundits that Dan Campbell's squad would advance through the playoffs and make their very first appearance in the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, the Lions did not live up to expectations. A 45-31 defeat at the hands of the Washington Commanders abruptly ended the most promising season in Lions history.

A couple members of the Lions' defense have expressed publicly their natural difficulties dealing with NFC Championship weekend.

Lions fans have called sports talk radio programs and posted online that watching football this weekend would be difficult.

Detroit's play-by-play voice, Dan Miller, had an opportunity to call the Lions in the NFC Championship game on his birthday taken away due to the upset loss.

Instead of a rowdy crowd at Ford Field, the Philadelphia Eagles will be hosting the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

Veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone took to social media the morning of the NFC Championship game to indicate he likely will be on social media much Sunday and is not likely going to tune in to watch who advances to the Super Bowl from the NFC.

Anzalone posted, "Well, I guess today's a good day for no social and tv."

Cornerback Amik Robertson was asked if he had plans to tune in Sunday afternoon. The talented defensive back posted simply he would not be watching.

Terrion Arnold also posted a video on social media feeling broken hearted the Lions season ended so abruptly.

