Demetrius Taylor Earns Spot on Lions 53-Man Roster
Every season, players who went undrafted are able to showcase their skills in training camp, in an effort to defy the odds and secure a spot on an NFL team's 53-man roster.
For the Detroit Lions, defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor has performed well above expectations.
According to the Detroit Free Press, Taylor has earned a spot on the Lions' initial 2022 53-man roster.
The 23-year-old went undrafted out of Appalachian State.
Detroit's coaching staff immediately took to Taylor, who consistently found himself in Detroit's backfield during camp practices.
"Yeah ‘Sawed Off,’ that’s AG’s (Aaron Glenn) name for him. This kid is -- man, he works, and he’s a grinder,” Dan Campbell told reporters about Taylor's performance early in training camp. “Man, he can run the hoop, he plays with leverage. He’s just one of those guys that, just, we could be sitting here at the end of camp and he just won’t go away, and I mean that in a great way, man. He just won’t go away because he just keeps getting better and better and better.
Recommended Lions Articles
Lions Place Jerry Jacobs on PUP List, Release AJ Parker
The Detroit Lions make decisions on two members of the secondary.
Lions Release LB Anthony Pittman
In a surprise cut, linebacker Anthony Pittman will not make the first Lions 53-man roster.
Dan Campbell Reveals How He Improved Since 2021
Dan Campbell is entering his second season as the head coach of the Detroit Lions.
"And so, I know this, he’s been one of those guys that I’d be willing to bet that (Todd) Wash would tell you since spring, he’s had some of the best improvement, most improvement of any of those guys. He really has, he’s come on and he plays the nose or the shade — the nose, the 2 right now, but he can play the 3 a little bit. So yeah, we like him. We talk about him quite a bit.”
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome
- @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_ @camrenclouthier
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.