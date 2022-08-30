Demetrius Taylor Earns Spot on Lions 53-Man Roster

Every season, players who went undrafted are able to showcase their skills in training camp, in an effort to defy the odds and secure a spot on an NFL team's 53-man roster.

For the Detroit Lions, defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor has performed well above expectations.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Taylor has earned a spot on the Lions' initial 2022 53-man roster.

The 23-year-old went undrafted out of Appalachian State.

Detroit's coaching staff immediately took to Taylor, who consistently found himself in Detroit's backfield during camp practices.

"Yeah ‘Sawed Off,’ that’s AG’s (Aaron Glenn) name for him. This kid is -- man, he works, and he’s a grinder,” Dan Campbell told reporters about Taylor's performance early in training camp. “Man, he can run the hoop, he plays with leverage. He’s just one of those guys that, just, we could be sitting here at the end of camp and he just won’t go away, and I mean that in a great way, man. He just won’t go away because he just keeps getting better and better and better.

"And so, I know this, he’s been one of those guys that I’d be willing to bet that (Todd) Wash would tell you since spring, he’s had some of the best improvement, most improvement of any of those guys. He really has, he’s come on and he plays the nose or the shade — the nose, the 2 right now, but he can play the 3 a little bit. So yeah, we like him. We talk about him quite a bit.”

