Derrick Barnes: 'It Was a Long Journey For Me'
If there’s one thing that’s been learned about Derrick Barnes during his NFL career, it’s that the linebacker should never be counted out.
Since being drafted by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, he’s been forced to play in multiple linebacker spots, and has certainly experienced his fair share of growing pains.
As a rookie, he ranked 92nd out of 94 qualifying linebackers, per Pro Football Focus. And then the following year, he made noticeable strides, but still finished outside the top 50 players at his position.
It played a significant factor in Detroit drafting more competition for the position in the form of Jack Campbell, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Instead of letting that get the best of him, Barnes used it as motivation, and produced a strong showing during last spring’s offseason program.
He proceeded to record arguably his best season as a pro in 2023. He started in a career-high 13 games, and amassed a career-best 81 total tackles, including five for loss, 19 total quarterback pressures and 14 hurries.
Related: Detroit Lions Terrion Arnold Has New Nickname
Entering his fourth season as a pro in 2024, Barnes is still expected to battle Campbell for snaps – and specifically at the MIKE linebacker spot. Yet, there’s no denying the fact that the Purdue product has become a core member of the Lions’ linebackers group.
“It was a long journey for me, overcame a lot of things,” Barnes told reporters Wednesday on day two of mandatory minicamp. “And now that I’m in year four, it feels crazy. Some people call me a vet. Some people say I’m still young. No, just the approach I have to the game, my mindset, my IQ of the game, knowing what everyone’s doing on the field, just like I was trying to build that last year. And now, I’m just coming out here and being able to do that, especially when we’re running a similar defense and I can really not focus on the playbook and focus (instead) on technique and how to make plays. That’s what I’m mostly focused on right now.”
Barnes played an instrumental role in Detroit’s memorable run to the NFC Championship Game during the 2023 season. Most notably, he recorded the game-sealing interception in the Lions’ 31-23 triumph over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.
After achieving all that Detroit did last season, Barnes understands that he and his teammates now have a huge target on their backs from the rest of the league. Because of that, it won’t be nearly as easy for the Lions to get back to the NFC title game in 2024.
“When you get to a place like we did last year and know what it took to get there, that’s always been the mindset. Like Coach (Dan Campbell) said, it does take more. It is going to take more this year,” Barnes expressed. “It’s going to take that extra little ‘umph’ of things, (in) practice, games. When they say finish all four quarters, it’s going to take all four quarters. It’s going to take everybody here. Like I said, we’re a hungry team. A lot of people are going to come here and be ready to play us, and that’s the way we want it. And, we worked to let teams know that it’s not going to be easy. It’s definitely a new Detroit. And like I said, it’s the same mindset this year. We’re not dancing and giggling because we went to the NFC Championship. We believe we should’ve went to the Super Bowl, and that’s our mindset. So, everybody gotta get it.”